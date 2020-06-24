Morning News Call - India, June 24

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy at FICCI’s webinar on ‘Demand Creation for Manufacturing Led Growth’ in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal at IMC’s webinar on ‘Economic Policies - Demand Creation in post COVID World’in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Department of Economic Affairs Additional Secretary K. Rajaraman, at FICCI’s webinar on “Future of Fintech in light of COVID-19” in New Delhi 5:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at launch of ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ project in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York take a look at the week in equities on both sides of the Atlantic. To join the conversation at 7:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian and Chinese military agree to disengage on disputed Himalayan border Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to step back from a confrontation over a disputed stretch of border where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead, government officials in New Delhi and Beijing said on Tuesday. • Cipla to price remdesivir version for COVID-19 under 5,000 rupees Cipla will price its generic version of Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for use in COVID-19 patients at less than 5,000 rupees, the company said. • India moves to curb sales of Chinese products to govt agencies Amid calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India's government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. • Taiwan's Foxconn eyes further India investment, sees bright outlook there Taiwan's Foxconn is planning further investment in India and may announce details in the next few months as the world's largest contract manufacturer views the outlook there very favourably, its chairman said on Tuesday. • India's oil imports in May sink to lowest in over 8 years - trade India's oil imports in May hit the lowest since Oct 2011 as refiners with brimming storage cut purchases after a continuous decline in fuel demand, preliminary data obtained from industry sources showed. • India says it may allow some foreign flights to resume after U.S. criticism India's ministry of civil aviation said on Tuesday it was considering allowing some international carrier flights to resume after Washington accused India of "unfair and discriminatory practices." • India levies charge on some steel imports from China, Korea, Vietnam India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on flat rolled steel products that are plated or coated with alloy of aluminium and zinc originating in, or from China, Vietnam and South Korea, according to a government order issued on Tuesday. • India exploring global funds for compressed biogas projects -oil minister India is exploring global funds and prioritising lending for compressed biogas (CBG) projects, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, as the country looks to reduce its crude imports and increase its use of cleaner fuels. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump threat to 'decouple' U.S. and China hits trade, investment reality Conflicting talk from Trump administration officials about "decoupling" the U.S. economy from China is running into a challenging reality: Chinese imports of U.S. goods are rising, investment by American companies into China continues, and markets are wary of separating the world's biggest economies. • New U.S. development agency could loan billions for reshoring, official says U.S. government financing for projects to return critical supply chains to the United States as part of coronavirus response efforts could reach tens of billions of dollars and clients may include a projected $12 billion Taiwanese semiconductor plant, the head of the agency managing the funds told Reuters. • BOJ signals pause after months of pandemic-fighting stimulus steps - June summary The Bank of Japan can spend time examining the effects of the stimulus steps put in place since March, a board member said in a June rate review, underscoring BOJ's view it has done enough for now to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.3% lower at 10,452.80. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the U.S. currency amid the dollar’s decline against regional currencies and rangebound Asian equities. • Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged after rising in the past three days, even as traders await supportive steps from the central bank to absorb the heavy debt supply. The yield on the benchmark 5.79% bond maturing in 2030 is likely to trade in a range of 5.86%-5.93% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. • Asian shares crept to a four-month high as investors remained stubbornly upbeat on the outlook for a re-opening of the global economy even as cases of the coronavirus looked to be accelerating to new peaks. • The dollar was under pressure after upbeat data in Europe boosted the euro and helped stoke hopes for a global economic recovery, underpinning investor appetite for riskier currencies. • Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Tuesday as positive economic reports raised hopes of a swift recovery despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic. • Oil futures edged lower, extending losses from the previous day, after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply, although a fall in gasoline stocks kept the decline in check. • Gold prices hit its highest level since October 2012 as demand was boosted by worries over a jump in coronavirus infections and hopes of more stimulus measures to combat the economic blow. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.63/75.66 June 23 430.81 crores 183.19 crores 10-yr bond yield 5.90% Month-to-date 22,194 crores (3,167) crores Year-to-date (18,151) crores (1,08,581) crores (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)​ For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.48 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)