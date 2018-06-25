Morning News Call - India, June 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and other officials at AIIB’s third annual meeting on "Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration" in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at signing of MoU between Saudi Aramco and ADNOC to invest in proposed Ratnagiri Refinery in New Delhi LIVECHAT - OPEC REVIEW Ekpen Omonbude, petroleum and mining economist at the Commonwealth, joins us to review the June 22/23 OPEC meeting and discuss the views and cues for oil markets at 12:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-India speeds up environmental approvals in industry, alarms activists India is fast-tracking environmental clearances for projects like power plants and coal mines in a bid to propel growth, setting off alarm bells among environmentalists and affected residents who say the decisions are being made too quickly. • Air India unveils revamp plan after privatisation setback State-run Air India will revamp its business and first class cabins on international flights to try to boost revenues by wooing more high-paying passengers, a top company official said on Friday, days after a plan to privatise the ailing airline was called off. • India looks to revive rupee payment system for Iran oil imports - government sources India is looking to revive a rupee trade mechanism to settle part of its oil payments to Iran, fearing foreign channels to pay Tehran might choke under pressure from U.S. sanctions, two government sources said. • India's RITES, Fine Organic IPOs see strong interest Initial share sales in two Indian companies aiming to raise a combined 10.66 billion rupees saw strong interest from investors on the last day of sale on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. plans limits on Chinese investment in U.S. technology firms The U.S. Treasury Department is drafting curbs that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. companies with "industrially significant technology," a government official briefed on the matter said on Sunday. • Turkey's Erdogan wins majority in elections - electoral board Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has won more than half the votes in Sunday's presidential election after 97.2 percent of votes have been counted, the head of Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) said. • Trump says illegal immigrants should be deported with 'no judges or court cases' President Donald Trump said on Sunday that people who enter the United States illegally should be sent back immediately to where they came from without any judicial process, likening them to invaders who are trying to "break into" the country. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.5 percent at 10,787.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower after the OPEC raised output by less than what some analysts had expected. A report that President Donald Trump is planning curbs on Chinese investment into U.S. companies fuelled more worries on the trade front, weighing on the rupee and other regional currencies. • Indian government bonds will likely ease after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to modest increase in crude oil production. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.80 percent-7.85 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Friday, as the Dow put to rest an eight-day losing streak with a boost from energy stocks, but losses in the technology space kept the Nasdaq in check. • Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start amid lingering concerns about escalating trade frictions while U.S. oil prices maintained hefty gains made after major oil producers had agreed on a modest increase in production. • The buoyant euro kept the dollar from hitting an 11-month high, with trade issues between the United States and the European Union seen deciding the near-term direction for the currencies. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday, trading in narrow ranges, as risk appetite improved a bit with shares on Wall Street higher, but worries over a trade conflict with China kept investors cautious. • Brent crude oil prices fell by more than 2 percent as traders factored in an expected output increase that was agreed at the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on Friday. • Gold prices edged up as a buoyant euro kept the dollar off its 11-month highs, with trade issues between the United States and the European Union further supporting the bullion. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 June 22 -$197.91 mln -$66.92 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.06 pct Month-to-date -$710.15 mln -$1.39 bln Year-to-date -$954.80 mln -$5.61 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.86 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)