Morning News Call - India, June 25

FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - POLLING UPDATE Reuters Polling Editor in Charge Rahul Karunakar examines the outlook for major global economies and what analysts believe central banks could do next. To join the conversation at 3:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India, U.S. nearing industrial security pact for defence tech transfers India and the United States are closing in on an industrial security agreement that will allow the transfer of defence technology, sources said on Monday, ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's talks in New Delhi this week to promote strategic ties. • Filling Iran oil gap in India: U.S. supplies outshine Middle East crude A surge in India's oil imports from the United States outpaced growth in shipments from its traditional suppliers in the Middle East, after Washington imposed sanctions on Tehran in November, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources. • Water shortage could cut India's food exports, minister warns A water shortage could cut food exports from India, which has emerged as a leading supplier of a number of food products to the world, the water resources minister warned on Monday. • RBI plans for transferring excess reserves opposed, delayed - sources A senior Indian government official has opposed and delayed proposals from a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel that the central bank keep most of its so-called "excess reserves" rather than hand them to the central government, sources familiar with discussions said. • Indian builders woo buyers with cleaner, greener, "smart" homes When Arkesh Mishra, 33, and his wife Anasuya scouted for a new home in India's tech hub of Bengaluru this year it was not the old real estate adage of "location, location, location" that was their main consideration - it was "peace of mind". • Monsoon covers half of India, to accelerate crop sowing India's annual monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country and conditions are favourable for further advancement into the central and western parts this week, a weather department official said on Monday. • Insurance Australia Group in talks over SBIG stake sale Insurance Australia Group said it has held talks with external parties on the potential sale of all or part of its 26% stake in India's SBI General Insurance Company. • India taking more U.S. coking coal, pushing out Australia -Xcoal India is buying more U.S. coking coal after disruptions in top supplier Australia, and as U.S. miners seek new markets due to declining demand from America's steel industry, an executive at Xcoal Energy & Resources India said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials U.S. President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking a dramatic, unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone. • Trump 'comfortable with any outcome' from pivotal Xi talks -official U.S. President Donald Trump views this week's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a chance to see where Beijing stands on the two countries' trade war, and is "comfortable with any outcome" from the talks, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. • BOJ debated cost of easing in clarifying rate guidance - April meeting minutes Bank of Japan policymakers debated the need to be vigilant over the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing when they adopted in April a pledge to keep ultra-low interest rates for at least a year, minutes of their rate review showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,718.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency, helped by the dollar index’s fall to fresh three-month lows. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade ahead of fresh supply of state debt. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.84% - 6.90% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit this week. • Japan's Nikkei share average edged down amid brewing U.S.-Iran tensions and with a stronger yen weighing on exporters, but losses were limited ahead of a G20 summit, which could determine near-term risk appetite direction. • The dollar remained shackled by the prospects of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve while the safe-haven Swiss franc and gold were supported by simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, holding just above almost three-year lows, ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China later this week. • Oil prices were steady, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude. • Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly six-years as the dollar sat near multi-month lows and the announcement of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran boosted interest in the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.43/69.46 June 24 $29.87 mln -$115.46 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.85% Month-to-date -$161.17 mln $634.66 mln Year-to-date $11.03 bln -$1.50 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.3040 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)