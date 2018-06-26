Morning News Call - India, June 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other AIIB officials at AIIB's annual meeting on "Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration" in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Varroc Engineering IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance to meet heads of state-run banks under PCA in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Asian Paints annual general meeting in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance annual general meeting in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: EPFO's Central Board of Trustees likely to meet in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-MARKETS FOCUS Edward Casey, fixed income portfolio manager, will discuss fixed income markets in the backdrop of Fed hikes and trade wars at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Jet Airways says to buy additional 75 Boeing 737 Max jets Jet Airways said on Monday it has agreed with Boeing to purchase 75 of its 737 MAX aircraft, as the Indian carrier expands to meet domestic passenger demand in the world's fastest-growing aviation market. • PolicyBazaar raises over $200 million in SoftBank-led round Indian online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar has raised more than $200 million in a new round of funding led by Japanese tech and telecoms conglomerate SoftBank Group's Vision Fund, its owner said on Monday. • India plans to participate in oil block auctions in UAE, says oil minister India is in talks with some UAE-based companies to jointly bid for oil blocks in UAE, India's oil minister said on Monday. • Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India's entire energy sector, says CEO Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco wants to be present in the entire "value chain" of India's energy sector, its Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Monday in New Delhi. • When a text can trigger a lynching: WhatsApp struggles with incendiary messages in India A WhatsApp text circulating in some districts of India's central Madhya Pradesh state helped to inflame a mob of 50-60 villagers into savagely beating up two innocent men last week on suspicion that they were going to murder people and sell their body parts. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump officials send mixed signals on China investment curbs, markets sink Conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology companies, along with news that recently imposed import tariffs are starting to disrupt supply chains, sent global stock markets tumbling on Monday. • Illegal immigrant parents not facing U.S. prosecution for now Parents who cross illegally from Mexico to the United States with their children will not face prosecution for the time being because the government is running short of space to house them, officials said on Monday. • Xerox says to lower dependency on Fujifilm, seek new vendors Xerox said on Monday it would start sourcing products from new vendors to lower its dependency on Fujifilm Holdings and may not renew its technology agreement with the 56-year-old joint venture Fuji Xerox. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.5 percent at 10,702.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as concerns about more protectionist measures by the U.S. President Donald Trump continued to cast a cloud on the outlook for regional assets. • Indian government bonds will likely trade lower in early session ahead of a fresh supply of state papers. The movement of crude oil prices will provide further cues, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.82 percent - 7.87 percent band today. An escalating trade dispute between the United States and other leading economies battered U.S. stocks on Monday, handing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their steepest losses in more than two months. • Global stocks extended a sell-off as an escalating trade fight between the United States and other major economies steered investors away from riskier assets, lifting safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and keeping the dollar on the defensive. • The dollar edged lower against the yen in early Asian trade, hovering near a two-week low, as worries about an intensifying trade fight between the United States and its trade partners continued to hurt risk appetite. • Oil prices rose on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, although plans by producer cartel OPEC to raise output continued to drag. • Gold prices edged higher as the dollar held near a two-week low hit in the previous session against the yen, amid escalating trade tensions involving the United States and other major economies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.08/68.11 June 25 $29.22 mln -$123.61 mln 10-yr bond yield - Month-to-date -$527.05 mln -$1.51 bln Year-to-date -$771.70 mln -$5.73 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.11 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)