Morning News Call - India, June 26

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Anurag Singh Thakur at ASSOCHAM’s Investors Protection summit in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Pompeo faces thorny issues on India visit, from trade to Russia arms deals U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived on Tuesday for talks with Indian leaders in New Delhi, where he is expected to tackle a host of delicate issues from trade to India's longstanding defence and energy ties to Russia and Iran. • India warns foreign e-commerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart over discounts - sources India has told foreign e-commerce firms such as Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart that they must ensure compliance with new foreign investment rules aimed at deterring them from providing steep online discounts, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. • Troubled Indian mortgage lender DHFL again misses debt payments Mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) said it had only been able to make a 40 percent payment on unsecured commercial papers due on Tuesday, but vowed to pay the remaining 2.25 billion rupees in the coming days. • India plans to add 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 - govt India plans to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy to its electricity grid by 2030 in a bid to clean up air in its cities and lessen the rapidly growing economy's dependence on coal, the government said on Tuesday. • Canada, U.S. gain as India cuts dependence on Australian coking coal Shipments of coking coal from the United States and Canada rose to a sixth of all Indian imports of the fuel during the year ended March 2019, as steelmakers in the coal guzzling country look to cut their dependence on Australia. • IOC sees growth in demand for jet fuel and gasoline easing this year Growth in India's demand for gasoline and jet fuel is expected to slow slightly this year, the head of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said on Tuesday, as prospects for world trade deteriorate. • L&T buys controlling stake in Mindtree - CNBC TV18 Conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has acquired a controlling stake in IT services company Mindtree, CNBC TV18 channel reported citing sources. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. aims to restart China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariff use The United States hopes to re-launch trade talks with China after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping meet in Japan on Saturday, but Washington will not accept any conditions around the U.S. use of tariffs in the dispute, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. • Fed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting. • Trump threatens 'obliteration,' Iran calls White House 'mentally retarded' U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked "anything American," in a new war of words with Iran which condemned fresh U.S. sanctions on Tehran as "mentally retarded." LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.2% lower at 11,773.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency in the wake of the dollar’s recovery against major and regional currencies. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower tracking gains in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.86% - 6.92% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stock indexes fell on Tuesday, led by a sharp selloff in technology shares, as simmering trade concerns and disappointing economic data sent buyers to the sidelines, while the Federal Reserve chairman pushed back on pressure from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates. • Asian stocks retreated and the dollar inched up from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing. • The dollar edged up from a three-month low, as investors dialled back expectations for aggressive U.S. rate cuts next month but broader conviction the Federal Reserve will need to ease policy soon capped greenback gains. • U.S. benchmark Treasury yields fluctuated around the key 2% level on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war against the likelihood that the Federal Reserve may be less dovish than traders expect. • Oil prices rose over 1% to hit their highest in nearly a month as widely-watched data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over potential U.S.-Iran conflict. • Gold prices slipped, moving further away from a six-year peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar gained after Federal Reserve officials played down expectations of aggressive monetary easing. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.36/69.39 June 25 $167.09 mln -$126.59 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.89% Month-to-date -$153.02 mln $508.07 mln Year-to-date $11.04 bln -$1.62 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.3050 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)