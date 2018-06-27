Morning News Call - India, June 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: ASSOCHAM National Conclave on Goods & Services Tax in New Delhi. 10:30 am: UCO Bank annual general meeting in Kolkata. 10:30 am: Allahabad Bank annual general meeting in Kolkata. 11:00 am: Union Bank of India annual general meeting in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Dena Bank annual general meeting in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. annual general meeting in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - ON THE CHARTS Thomas Schroeder, managing director and founder at Chart Partners Group, joins us at 09:30 am IST to discuss technicals for currencies and equities, with views on emerging markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Fortis Healthcare quarterly loss widens on impairment charges Fortis Healthcare, which is embroiled in a takeover battle that has drawn international bidders, said loss for the March quarter ballooned to 9.32 billion rupees hurt by impairment charges. • India urges AIIB to increase loan book tenfold to $40 billion by 2020 The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) should increase lending tenfold within two years to help the region meet its investment needs faster, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the third annual meeting of the multilateral lender in Mumbai. • Mallya seeks to sell $2 billion worth assets to repay creditors Businessman Vijay Mallya, who is being pursued by Indian authorities over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, said on Tuesday he was trying to sell assets worth about 139 billion rupees to repay creditors. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. House backs tighter foreign investment rules amid China worries The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Tuesday to tighten foreign investment rules, spurred by bipartisan concerns about Chinese bids to acquire sophisticated U.S. technology. • China's robust industrial profits keep trade war risks at bay for now Profits at China's industrial firms rose sharply in May, maintaining the previous month's sizzling pace despite signs of slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy and an intensifying trade spat with the United States. • U.S. top court upholds Trump travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and rejecting the argument that it represented unconstitutional religious discrimination. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.1 percent at 10,744.00. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar amid a jump in Brent crude prices and continued weakness in the Chinese yuan, which fell below a closely watched level. • Indian government bond prices are expected to fall today tracking a rally in crude oil prices, that worsens the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.83 percent-7.88 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks found their footing on Tuesday, helped by gains in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors after a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiraling global trade tensions. • Asian share markets were under pressure as weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan weighed on sentiment in the region, while oil climbed as the United States pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude. • The dollar was buoyant, having rebounded from two-week lows against its rivals as the yen sagged on easing risk aversion. • U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday as concerns lingered that trade wars could harm economic growth, but safety buying was capped by expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates. • Oil prices rose following supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after U.S. officials told oil importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November. • Gold prices sat near a more than six-month high low hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed amid easing risk aversion and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.18/68.21 June 26 -$78.70 mln -$3 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.05 pct Month-to-date -$645.92 mln -$1.51 bln Year-to-date -$890.57 mln -$5.73 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.36 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)