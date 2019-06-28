Morning News Call - India, June 28

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Union Bank of India annual general meeting in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Central Bank of India annual general meeting in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and Chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India faces weak monsoon rains, raising fears for crops, economy India's monsoon rains were below average for the fourth straight week, with rainfall scanty over central and western parts of the country in the week ended on Wednesday, raising concerns about major crop production and the impact on the nation's economy. • Trump demands withdrawal of India's 'unacceptable' tariff hike U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded India withdraw retaliatory tariffs imposed by New Delhi this month, calling the duties "unacceptable" in a stern message that signals trade ties between the two countries are fast deteriorating. • Indian government clarifies still planning to sell Air India India clarified on Thursday that plans to sell debt-laden state-run carrier Air India were still on track, hours after a junior minister told parliament the privatisation was on hold because of high oil prices and volatile exchange rates. • SEBI tightens rules for pledged shares, mutual funds The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reinforced disclosure rules for when the shares in a company are pledged as collateral and tightened rules for mutual funds to try to protect minority shareholders and retail investors. • Finance ministry seeks state fund payout cut amid fears about lending crunch India's finance ministry has demanded the social security and pension fund cuts the 8.65 percent annual return it was planning to offer about 85 million member workers, according to a ministry memorandum reviewed by Reuters. • Accenture's fall in bookings dampens upbeat quarterly profit, forecast Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 9% fall in quarterly bookings on Thursday, overshadowing better-than-expected third-quarter results and an upbeat full-year forecast. • RBI sees Indian banks' bad loans declining by March The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said the proportion of commercial lenders' non-performing assets may fall slightly to 9% by March, after the introduction of measures including the creation of a bankruptcy code. • India wins U.S. solar case at WTO but impact disputed India won a World Trade Organization challenge to solar industry incentives in eight U.S. states on Thursday, although the United States told the panel the ruling would have little or no impact. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump agrees to no preconditions for meeting with China's Xi -Kudlow U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to no preconditions for his high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend and is maintaining his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday. • Japan May factory output surprisingly strong, but trade risks linger Japan's industrial output rose at the fastest pace in more than a year in May on the back of higher car production, suggesting that growth is holding up despite fears manufacturers remain pressured by the U.S.-China trade war. • Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm Jony Ive, a close creative collaborator with Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs whose iPhone and other designs fueled Apple's rise to a $1 trillion company, will leave later this year to form an independent design company. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,901.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed as investors await a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping tomorrow. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade as state governments are expected to raise a higher quantum of funds by selling bonds during July-September. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.88% GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher in a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months. • Share markets in Asia edged higher as investors clung on to hopes that a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend could lead to an easing of trade tensions. • The dollar trod water as investors awaited a crucial meeting between the leaders of the United States and China at a Group of 20 summit over the weekend for any signs of progress to end their heated trade war. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on concerns that trade discussions between the United States and China on Saturday may be more complicated than previously expected, boosting demand for safe-haven debt. • Oil prices were steady, with focus shifting to the G20 summit where a scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stirred hopes that trade tensions could ease. • Gold prices rose, heading for a sixth weekly gain in a row, as investors await a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend for any developments on trade. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.11/69.14 June 27 --- $101.22 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.9% Month-to-date $224.82 mln $599.91 mln Year-to-date $11.41 bln -$1.53 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.0579 Indian rupees)