Morning News Call - India, June 4

Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Wednesday, June 5, as markets are closed for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. INDIA TOP NEWS • Reserve Bank seen cutting rates, may turn "accommodative" after dismal GDP A worrying slowdown in India's economy makes a cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate highly likely this week, but analysts say policymakers should also find ways to boost banks' liquidity to ensure they drop their lending rates too. • India factory activity grows at fastest pace in 3 months in May - PMI India's manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest pace in three months in May on improved output and new orders, according to a private business survey which also showed a pick up in hiring. • Indian industry seeks tax rate cut in state budget as growth slows The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) urged the government on Monday to cut the corporate tax rate to 25% from the current range above 30% when its budget for the year ending March 31, 2020 is presented next month. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants The U.S. government is gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google misuse their massive market power, sources told Reuters on Monday, setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging probe of some of the world's largest companies. • Mexico draws red line on asylum as Trump tariff risk rises Mexico said on Monday it would reject a U.S. idea to take in all Central American asylum seekers if it is raised at talks this week with the Trump administration, which has threatened to impose tariffs if Mexico does not crack down on illegal immigration. • USTR, Treasury say China pursuing 'blame game' on trade talks breakdown U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Monday that China was pursuing a "blame game" in recent public statements and a weekend white paper that misrepresented the trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.5% lower at 12,064.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after a top Federal Reserve official said that a rate cut may be needed amid muted inflation and intensifying trade worries. • Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, tracking U.S. Treasury yields and as investors expect a rate cut by the Indian monetary authority later this week. The yield on India’s benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.90%-6.95% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Nasdaq tumbled 1.6% on Monday, confirming a correction as it was dragged down by Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.com on fears the companies are the targets of U.S. government antitrust regulators. • Shares in Asia inched higher and safe-haven assets gave up some overnight gains, as investors paused for breath after a volatile Wall Street session, but deeper concerns about growth have capped broader improvements in risk sentiment. • The dollar was on the defensive after taking a beating against peers such as the euro and yen, hurt by a sharp slide in U.S. Treasury yields as traders raised their bets for a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve. • U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since September 2017 on Monday as investors piled more cash into low-risk debt to seek protection from market volatility due to growing trade conflicts between the United States and its trade partners. • Oil prices were pressured by an economic slowdown that has started to impact fuel consumption, although some support came from a Saudi Arabian statement that consensus was emerging with other producers over extending supply cuts. • Gold prices rose, holding near a more than three-month high hit in the previous session, as worries over a global recession due to trade conflicts drove investors to find refuge in safe-haven assets. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.29/69.32 June 3 -- $76.24 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.98% Month-to-date $1.42 bln -- Year-to-date $11.19 bln -$2.05 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.0970 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru)