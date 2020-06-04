Morning News Call - India, June 4

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Uday Kotak, CII president and MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at a web conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Former member of Central Board of Direct Taxes Akhilesh Ranjan at TIOL's Global Tax E-Summit in New Delhi.​ 4:00 pm: Health ministry likely to brief on COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India's coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away India's coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, official figures showed on Wednesday, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world's second-most populous country, where the economy has begun re-opening after a lockdown imposed in March. • Amid pandemic, investors bet on India's Jio and its giant-killer playbook From its Silicon Valley-like campus near Mumbai, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio telecom carrier is emerging as a winner from changes in the way Indian consumers plug into a digital economy made more urgent by the coronavirus pandemic. • India's services sector slump stretched into May – PMI India's enormous services industry endured another month of devastating contraction in May as the coronavirus brought activity to a near halt, causing steep job losses and cementing fears of a deep recession, a survey showed on Wednesday. • U.S. probe into India's digital tax not a move of aggression, says Indian govt source The U.S. government's move to launch a trade investigation into a digital services tax adopted by several countries including India should not be construed as a move of aggression against New Delhi, a senior Indian government source said on Wednesday. • Google takes down Indian app that removed Chinese ones -spokesman Alphabet's Google has taken down an Indian mobile application from its app store that allowed users to remove other Chinese apps from their phones as it violated certain company policies, a spokesman said on Wednesday. • Facebook signs licensing deal with century-old Indian music label Facebook has signed a global licensing deal with one of India's largest music labels, allowing users to choose from a large catalogue of Bollywood music for their Facebook and Instagram posts, the music company said on Wednesday. • India to let farmers sell produce directly to traders, retailers India is to allow farmers to sell produce directly to bulk buyers such as trading companies, food processors and large retailers, the farm minister said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China eases flight curbs after U.S. order targeting Chinese carriers China said it will allow more foreign carriers to fly into the mainland, shortly after Washington barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States citing Beijing's restrictions on American airlines. • ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone The European Central Bank is certain to give the ailing euro zone economy another shot in the arm and the only question is the timing, with arguments split between a move and holding out until July. • All four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd death Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis police officers implicated in the death of an unarmed black man who was pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest caught on video, sparking nine days of nationwide protest and civil turmoil. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1% lower at 10,077.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to remain little changed against the dollar amid a Chinese yuan-led decline in Asian currencies after the U.S. banned passenger flights from China, further hurting the relationship between the two major economies. • Indian government bond yields will likely edge higher in early session over a delay in the announcement of a widely anticipated open market calendar by the central bank to alleviate supply concerns in the market. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.02%-6.08% range today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street rallied broadly on Wednesday with the Nasdaq approaching record highs as signs of an economic recovery from mandated shutdowns helped investors look beyond U.S. social unrest and pandemic worries. • Asian shares rose to a two-month high as government stimulus expectations supported investor confidence in an economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic. • The euro held near multi-month highs against rival majors on expectations the European Central Bank will expand its bond buying programme later in the day to shore up the coronavirus-stricken economy. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday while riskier assets gained favor after a report showed that U.S. private payrolls fell much less than expected in May as businesses reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. • Oil prices fell, reversing gains in the previous session, on concerns that supply will rise if major producers are unable to agree to extend the depth of output cuts that have supported recent gains. • Gold prices gained from last session's fall on lingering political tensions and a weaker dollar, but were still near their lowest in over a week as equities were set to extend their gains on economic optimism. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.45/75.48 June 3 7,890.19 110.51 10-yr bond yield 5.82% Month-to-date 16,028 430 Year-to-date (24,317) (1,04,984) (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.47 Indian rupees)