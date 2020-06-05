Morning News Call - India, June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:15 pm: State Bank of India Q4 earnings video conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Health ministry likely to brief on COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. 7:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar at NITI Aayog’s webinar on enabling financial inclusion during COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Amazon in talks to buy $2 billion stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Bharti Airtel, three people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, in a move that could turbocharge India's digital economy. • Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms Reliance Industries said that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 90.93 billion rupees. • Reliance Industries closes $7 billion rights issue, India's largest ever Reliance Industries on Wednesday closed a $7 billion rights issue, India's largest ever, luring buyers in with a rare deferred payment offer. • India's 2018/19 jobless rate declines to 5.8% India's unemployment rate during July 2018-June 2019 period declined to 5.8% from 6.1% during a year-earlier period, a government report released on Thursday said. • India's largest lender to consider raising up to $1.5 billion State Bank of India, said on Thursday its board will meet on June 11 to consider raising funds in single or multiple tranches of up to $1.5 billion. • India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis Rural parts of India have begun to see a surge in novel coronavirus infections, as millions of migrant workers returning from big cities and industrial hubs bring the virus home with them, according to data collected from seven Indian states. • Australian, India, sign joint deal on critical minerals Australia has signed a preliminary deal to supply India with critical minerals needed for the new-energy economy, Australia's resources minister said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • ECB gives another shot of stimulus as economy reels The European Central Bank approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package on Thursday to prop up an economy plunged by the coronavirus pandemic into its worst recession since World War Two. • Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies and said the Nasdaq's recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be "a model" for all other exchanges around the world. • AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID vaccine deals British drugmaker AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing capacity for its potential coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion doses in two deals involving Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates that guarantee early supply to lower income countries. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% higher at 10,040.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency tracking the euro’s surge after the European Central Bank increased its stimulus, sending the dollar index to near three-month lows. • Indian government bond yields will likely edge higher in early session ahead of a fresh supply of notes at a weekly auction today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 5.99%-6.05% until the auction today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 lost ground on Thursday as investors took profits in advance of today's jobs report, ending a four-day rally driven by rising economic sentiment. • Asian stocks were poised for their biggest weekly rise in over eight years while the euro hovered near a 1-1/2 month high as Europe's central bank surprised with more stimulus, fuelling hopes for a global rebound. • The euro held on to big gains after the European Central Bank expanded its stimulus more than expected to prop up an economy dealing with its worst recession since World War Two. • Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday to levels not seen in months as European stimulus efforts and a slightly less grim U.S. jobs report helped support investor confidence. • Oil prices eased slightly as markets wait to see whether major producers will commit to an extension of record production cuts to support oil prices. • Gold prices rose on a weaker U.S. dollar and a pause in the recent rallies in global equity markets, amid signs of lingering economic damage from the coronavirus crisis that had investors moving towards the safe-haven metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.54/75.57 June 4 2,161.97 (964.75) 10-yr bond yield 5.80% Month-to-date 18,190 (535) Year-to-date (22,155) (1,05,949) (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.48 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)