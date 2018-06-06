Morning News Call - India, June 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Civil aviation ministry weekly briefing in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI Governor Urjit Patel briefs media post release of monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Health Minister J.P. Nadda at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI analyst conference call post Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rate in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan briefs media on four-year achievements of the ministry in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- MARKETS Our regular monthly look at the financial markets with Michael Hewson, chief market analyst, CMC Markets at 02:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • POLL-Reserve Bank of India to hold rates, but June hike now close call An increasing number of economists expect the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates on Wednesday, a Reuters poll found, but most still think the central bank will stay on hold and use this week's meeting to prepare for an August hike. • Weak demand drags India services activity into contraction in May-PMI Activity in India's service industry shrank in May for the first time in three months as new orders stagnated, but business optimism was the highest since 2015 on expectations that demand will turn around, a business survey showed. • Flipkart founder-backed Indian startup launches subsidised electric scooter Bengaluru-based startup Ather Energy opened pre-orders for its flagship electric scooters on Tuesday, hoping to build a beachhead in the world's largest two-wheeler market that will allow it to launch a mass-market vehicle within two years. • India prepares sweeteners for sugar mills, cane growers India is set to announce support measures to cut a growing sugar surplus and prop up local prices, the food minister said on Tuesday, a move aimed at helping loss-making mills and millions of cane growers who make up a key voting bloc. • India's Nayara sees no problem in replacing Iranian oil, if required Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, a key buyer of Iranian oil, is prepared to replace Iranian oil if required under U.S. sanctions and hopes to settle dues owed to Tehran for past purchases ahead of a November deadline, its chief executive said. • India may install 225 GW renewable power by 2022 - minister India hopes to touch renewable power capacity of 225 gigawatts by March 2022, the country's power minister said on Tuesday, likely breaching the 175 GW target set in 2015. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's ZTE signed preliminary agreement to lift U.S. ban -sources ZTE Corp has signed an agreement in principle that would lift a U.S. Commerce Department ban on buying from U.S. suppliers, allowing China's No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker to get back into business, according to sources familiar with the matter. • Australia's economy rebounds in Q1, extends recession-free run Australia's economy grew at the fastest annual pace in almost two years as it entered its 27th year of growth without a recession, but uncertainty over household consumption and global trade dimmed the outlook for future growth. • Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island -White House The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be on Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, the White House said on Tuesday as preparations accelerated for next week's event. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.2 percent at 10,588.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher against the dollar ahead of the monetary policy decision from the nation's rate-setting panel. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee's rate decision today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.81 percent-7.87 percent band today until the policy outcome at 2:30 p.m., a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second day in a row with help from the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, while the S&P 500 edged higher as investors eyed solid U.S. economic data. • Asian stocks edged up after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs. • The euro held firm as investors started to focus on the European Central Bank's policy meeting next week, while concerns that the United States could pull out of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico hit the peso and the Canadian dollar. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as traders piled back into lower-risk government debt after Italy's new prime minister vowed to enact economic policies that could balloon the nation's already-heavy debt load. • U.S. oil prices edged up in early Asian trade to move away from lows hit in the previous session, buoyed after industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories. • Gold prices inched higher in early Asian trade as the U.S. dollar and treasury yields eased amid lingering concerns about global trade after the United States imposed tariffs on its allies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.18/67.21 June 5 -$23.55 mln $30.08 mln 10-yr bond yield 8 pct Month-to-date $462.88 mln -$6.13 mln Year-to-date $218.23 mln -$4.23 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.09 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)