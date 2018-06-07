Morning News Call - India, June 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Board Chairman Ashwini Lohani at an event in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan to brief media on four-year achievements of the ministry in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri media briefing on four-year achievements of the ministry in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK We take a look at broader economic factors and risks likely to affect financial markest with David Page, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers at 02:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India raises key rate for 1st time since 2014, retains 'neutral' stance Growing inflation concerns prompted India's central bank to raise its policy rate for the first time in over four years on Wednesday, but it surprised some economists by keeping its stance "neutral" instead of changing to "tighten". • Canara bank fined in UK for anti-money laundering breaches Britain's markets regulator has fined the UK division of India's Canara Bank 896,100 pounds and blocked it from accepting new deposits for around five months for systemic anti-money laundering (AML) failures. • Saudi Arabia 'revisiting' policy on oil output cuts, India says India's oil minister said on Wednesday Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are "revisiting" their output-cutting policy, referring to a discussion he had with his Saudi counterpart. • India unveils measures to help sugar mills, woo farmers India has decided to build a 3 million tonne stockpile of sugar to soak up excess supply from the domestic market, and grant soft loans worth 44.4 billion rupees ($661.40 million) to help millers expand ethanol output capacity, the food minister said. • Indian police source says still seeking to quiz AirAsia boss; airline denies summons India's federal police will again ask AirAsia Group's chief to appear for questioning over allegations the airline broke rules to obtain a flying licence in the country, a source said on Wednesday, after he failed to answer a previous request. • India's May gold imports plummet as price rally dents demand India's gold imports plunged a fifth straight month in May to 48 tonnes as a rally in local prices to near their highest level in 21 months curtailed retail purchases, provisional data from precious metals consultancy GFMS and bank dealers showed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump sticks with hard line on trade as showdown looms at G7 U.S. President Donald Trump is not backing down from the tough line he has taken on trade, the White House's top economic adviser said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown with top allies at this week's G7 summit in Canada. • U.S. lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing Facebook faced criticism on Wednesday from Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers who demanded that the social media company be more forthcoming about data it has shared with four Chinese firms. • U.S. Congress has few options to stop Trump from saving China's ZTE There is little Congress can do to stop President Donald Trump if he wants to relax penalties on ZTE, despite strong bipartisan opposition to easing restrictions on China's No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.4 percent at 10,742.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed amid rising bond yields in the U.S. and Europe on concerns the European Central Bank will end its bond purchase programme. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed after the Monetary Policy Committee yesterday hiked its key interest rate for the first time yesterday since January 2014. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.88 percent - 7.95 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday with help from financial stocks as investors eyed strong economic data and trade war fears took a back seat while the Nasdaq registered its third straight record closing high. • Asian shares rose to 2 1/2-month high, supported by strong economic fundamentals, while expectations the European Central Bank could start to wind down its stimulus boosted the euro and global bond yields. • The euro stayed near two-week highs against many of its rivals, on rising bets the European Central Bank may announce it will wind down its stimulus programme by year-end as early as next week. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield hitting a 1-1/2-week high on worries that the European Central Bank would end the expansion of its massive bond purchase program this year. • Oil prices rose to shake off some of the previous session's losses, supported by plunging exports by OPEC-member Venezuela. • Gold prices edged higher, supported by a weaker dollar amid ongoing concerns about a trade war between the United States and its allies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.02/67.05 June 6 -$12.18 mln -$44.08 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.1 pct Month-to-date $482.86 mln -$50.21 mln Year-to-date $238.21 mln -$4.27 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.83 Indian rupees)