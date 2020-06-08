Morning News Call - India, June 8

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Health ministry likely to brief on COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the main events and themes driving global markets this week. To join the conversation at 3:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's Reliance says Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invests 56.83 billion rupees digital unit Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16% of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 56.83 billion rupees. • India's SBI profit lifted by stake sale in boost to shares State Bank of India said on Friday its quarterly net profit had risen by 327% to 35.81 billion rupees after a one-off gain from the sale of its stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services, lifting its shares. • Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential COVID-19 treatment Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday it was testing a plant-derived drug, AQCH, for the potential treatment of COVID-19 as part of a mid-stage trial, with results expected by October. • Delhi reserves hospital beds for residents as virus cases surge The city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital, as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to surge. • India's Vedanta books 125.2 billion rupees loss in Q4 as oil prices plunge Indian miner Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a net loss of 125.2 billion rupees for the fourth quarter of its financial year, compared with a profit of 26.15 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. • Indian travel firm Yatra scraps merger deal with U.S.-based Ebix India's Yatra Online Inc said on Friday it was terminating a pending merger agreement with U.S. software firm Ebix Inc, and had filed a litigation seeking "substantial" damages for Ebix's alleged breach of deal terms. • India rules Tata Steel, SKF, Schaeffler units colluded on bearings prices India's antitrust body has ruled that units of Sweden's AB SKF, Germany's Schaeffler and Tata Steel, along with local firm National Engineering Industries, are guilty of colluding and fixing prices of vehicle ball bearings. • India's Hexaware Technologies gets go-private bid IT firm Hexaware Technologies said on Friday it would consider a bid from its promoter HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd to buy the remaining stake that it does not own in the company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks less than initial estimate but still faces steep recession Japan's economy shrank less than initially estimated in the first quarter but the broad impact from the coronavirus crisis is still expected to send the country deeper into recession. • Emboldened protesters march again, demanding police reforms after Floyd killing A relaxed confidence infused a new round of street protests in New York and other major cities on Sunday, a day after some of the largest demonstrations since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody unfolded with no major violence. • AstraZeneca contacted Gilead over potential megamerger -Bloomberg News Britain's AstraZeneca has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world's largest drug companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 0.7% higher at 10,246.20. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the U.S. currency after an unexpected increase in payrolls in the world’s largest economy boosted risk assets and helped dollar index recover. • Indian government bond yields will likely edge lower in early session in expectation of yield curve supporting measures from the central bank to alleviate supply concerns in the debt market. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street surged on Friday after a strikingly upbeat May jobs report unexpectedly provided the clearest evidence yet that the U.S. economy is headed for a quicker-than-anticipated recovery. • U.S. stock futures and Asian shares advanced after a surprise recovery in U.S. employment gave further confidence of a quick economic recovery after many weeks of lockdowns aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic. • The U.S. dollar fell against the Antipodean currencies and the British pound after surprising improvement in U.S. labour market data bolstered expectations for economic recovery, which reduced safe-harbour demand for the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields spiked up on Friday after a Labor Department report showed a much lower than expected May unemployment rate. • Oil prices rose more than 2% early to their highest in three months after OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July. • Gold prices slipped as an unexpected improvement in U.S. employment numbers boosted optimism about economic recovery, boosting risk appetite and denting the appeal of the safe-haven metal. 