Morning News Call - India, March 1

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian to address conference on Economics of Competition Law in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS Indian economic growth slips to 6.6 percent, slower than expected India's economy lost momentum in the final quarter of 2018, reducing the annual rate of growth to 6.6 percent, the slowest pace in five quarters and much less than expected. India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation Indian military officials said they welcomed Pakistan's planned return of a captured pilot, but refused to confirm they would de-escalate a conflict between the two nuclear powers. Jet Airways founder agrees to step down, lessors ground more planes - sources Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline's board, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the cash-strapped Indian carrier struggles to finalise a rescue deal. Thyssenkrupp says breakup plans not contingent on Tata Steel deal Thyssenkrupp will continue with its breakup plans even if the steel-to-submarines conglomerate fails to win regulatory approval for a separate joint venture with Tata Steel, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff said. India approves $1.4 billion electric vehicle incentive scheme India's cabinet has approved a scheme to spend $1.4 billion to subsidise sales of electric and hybrid vehicles as part of efforts to curb pollution and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Future Retail secures deal to open 7-Eleven stores in India U.S.-based 7-Eleven expects to open its first branded store in India this year, after reaching a deal with Future Retail to run the chain in the Asian nation. J&J resumes production of baby talc in India after tests find no asbestos Johnson & Johnson has resumed production of its baby powder at plants in India after government tests found no asbestos in the product, the company said. India's Eversource, NIIF join hands with UK's CDC Group in green push Eversource Capital along with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund of India have partnered with the UK government's CDC Group to invest a cumulative $330 million in CDC's Ayana Renewable Power platform, the three said in a joint statement. Abu Dhabi's ADIA unit partners with India's Kotak Investment to launch fund Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund said its subsidiary was launching a fund with India's Kotak Investment Advisors. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Trump warns he could abandon China trade deal as advisers tout progress U.S. President Donald Trump warned he could walk away from a trade deal with China if it were not good enough, even as his economic advisers touted "fantastic" progress towards an agreement to end a dispute with the Asian country. U.S. economic growth in 2018 misses Trump's 3 percent target The U.S. economy fell short of the Trump administration's 3 percent annual growth target in 2018 despite $1.5 trillion in tax cuts and a government spending blitz, and economists say growth will only slow from here. Summit collapse clouds future of U.S.-North Korea nuclear diplomacy A second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed over sanctions, and the two sides gave conflicting accounts of what happened, raising questions about the future of their denuclearisation negotiations. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading almost flat at 10,867.00, from its previous close. The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency after the world’s largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the October-December quarter, lifting Treasury yields and the dollar. Indian government bonds are expected to gain in early trade after India's economic growth slowed to a five-quarter low in October-December, raising bets of another rate cut by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.56 percent-7.61 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's main indexes fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared U.S. GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and U.S.-China trade relations. • Asian shares rose, driven by a rally in Chinese markets after index publisher MSCI announced it would boost the proportion of mainland shares in its global benchmarks, while strong U.S. economic data helped the dollar higher. • The dollar hovered near a 10-week high against the yen, thanks to a surge in Treasury yields after U.S. gross domestic product data topped expectations. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data suggested fears of an impending recession may be overblown. • Oil prices rose as markets tightened amid output cuts by producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a global economic slowdown prevented crude from climbing further. • Gold steadied, but held close to its lowest in two weeks, as the U.S. dollar recouped losses thanks to stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.09/71.12 February 28 $453.51 mln -$437.25 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.59 pct Month-to-date $2.03 bln -$1.37 bln Year-to-date $1.96 bln -$2.17 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.8040 Indian rupees)