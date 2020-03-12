Morning News Call - India, March 12

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of merging banks to review their proposed merger progress in new Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release February consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise India said on Wednesday it will suspend the vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as cases across the region continued to rise. • Malaysia aims to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month Malaysia has set itself a target of a month within which to resolve its trade dispute with India over palm oil, the southeast Asian nation's new commodities minister said on Wednesday. • Indigo says Jan-March quarterly profit to be hit by coronavirus outbreak India's biggest airline IndiGo expects its Jan-March earnings to be materially impacted due to a sharp decline in daily bookings because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. • Jaguar Land Rover says UK employee tests positive for coronavirus Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said an employee at one of its British satellite facilities, a small site which is not one of the firm's manufacturing locations, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. suspends travel from Europe as coronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all passenger travel from continental Europe on Friday to limit the spread of the coronavirus after the outbreak was formally declared a pandemic, sending global markets into a tailspin. • Fighting virus, ECB to run to Europe's rescue. Again. The European Central Bank is all but certain to unveil new stimulus measures on Thursday, pushing policy closer to its limits to help the euro zone economy cope with the shock of the coronavirus epidemic. • Boeing to separate 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service -sources Boeing plans to separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 4.2% lower at 9,987.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar as risk appetite weakened further after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe for 30 days in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, tracking fall in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.07%-6.14% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. • Global shares crumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned investors by announcing a temporary travel ban from Europe in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, threatening more disruptions to businesses and the world economy. • The dollar careened against the euro and yen after U.S. President Donald Trump rattled markets with a month-long ban on European travel to the United States. • U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Wednesday despite losses in stocks that deepened after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. • Oil prices slumped again amid a broader market rout after the United States banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. • Gold rose as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries took measures to combat the spread by restricting public gatherings. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.72/73.75 March 11 (7,012.27) crore 918.96 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.12% Month-to-date (19,491) crore (3,111) crore Year-to-date (5,548) crore (12,662) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.68 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)