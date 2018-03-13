Morning News Call - India, March 13

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate End TB Summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continuesin New Delhi. 11:30 am: River Development Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate conference on Command Area Development in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Hindustan Aeronautics to announce its upcoming IPO details in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu to inaugurate National Conference on Counterfeiting and Role of Enforcement Agencies in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES CORNER Commodities Corner with Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr, technical analysts and co-founders of the Gold and Silver Club at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Retail inflation eases for second straight month in February Retail inflation eased for the second straight month in February but remained above the 4 percent medium-term target of the Reserve Bank of India, strengthening views it will hold rates steady at its April meeting rather than raise them. • Regulator orders footwear maker Bata to probe suspected results leak The market regulator ordered Bata India on Monday to carry out an internal probe into the suspected leak of unpublished financial data and asked the footwear maker to strengthen its handling of such data. • Andhra Bank sinks to 15-year low amid fraud probe involving ex-director Andhra Bank, already hurt by an industry-wide spillover of a huge alleged fraud at another lender, saw its shares slide to a 15-year low on Monday after authorities filed new complaints against a former director in a separate long-running case. • Gupta firms lose bid to have bank Baroda remain in S.Africa A group of almost 20 South African companies linked to the Gupta family have lost a court bid which sought to have India's Bank of Baroda, the last lender doing business with the firms, maintain operations in the country, court documents showed on Monday. • Tata Sons selling $1.25 billion worth of TCS shares - term sheet Tata Sons is set to sell on Tuesday a roughly 1.5 percent stake in its flagship Tata Consultancy Services for about $1.25 billion. • Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium may bid for Air India - PTI in Mint A consortium of Jet Airways (India), Air France and Delta Air Lines is looking to bid for state-run carrier Air India, the Mint newspaper reported citing the Press Trust of India. • RCom says to appeal court order on sale of tower, fibre assets Reliance Communications will appeal a court order that stays the sale of some telecom assets of one of its units, the company said in a statement on Monday. • India grounds 11 Indigo, GoAir jets after P&W engine shutdowns A series of in-flight engine failures prompted India's aviation regulator on Monday to order the immediate grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked microchip maker Broadcom's proposed takeover of Qualcomm on national security grounds, ending what would have been the technology industry's biggest deal ever amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in mobile communications. • U.S. Republicans shut down House Russia probe over Democratic objections U.S. House Intelligence Committee Republicans said on Monday the panel had finished investigating Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, and found no collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow's efforts to influence the vote. • White House expects N.Korea summit to happen despite Pyongyang's silence The White House said on Monday it fully expected an unprecedented meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take place, if North Korea stuck to its promises, even though Pyongyang has yet to comment publicly on the possibility of a summit. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,427.00, little changed from previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to open higher against the dollar after consumer prices in Asia’s third-largest economy moderated more than expected. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain after inflation slowed to a four-month low in February and as New Delhi announced a buyback of bonds for later this week.The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.58 percent - 7.63 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped on Monday as the U.S. tariffs signed into law last week by President Donald Trump weighed on industrials, though gains in tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq. • Asian stocks stalled as Wall Street shares lost steam, while the dollar sagged on the back of declining U.S. yields. • Increased supply did not quell demand for three- and 10-year Treasury notes auctioned Monday, a positive sign for the heavy issuance expected in the year ahead. • Oil prices fell, extending falls from the previous day, as the relentless rise in U.S. crude output weighed on markets. • Gold prices inched up as the dollar remained subdued and as investors waited for U.S. consumer price data later in the day to gauge the outlook for inflation and Federal Reserve policy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.97/65 March 12 $57.71 mln -$226.17 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $306.4 mln -$997.34 mln Year-to-date $414.26 mln $93.56 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.9800 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)