Morning News Call - India, March 13

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta at SAS Forum India 2019 in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - FX FOCUS Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, joins us to discuss the FX markets and next cues to watch for including the Fed and Brexit. To join the conversation at 9:30 am IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India Feb inflation picks up slightly, but April rate cut still seen India's consumer prices rose at a faster pace than anticipated in February, and remained below the central bank's target for a seventh straight month, lending weight to expectations that the bank could again cut the key interest rate in April. • India to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash India is grounding U.S. planemaker Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft immediately, the ministry of civil aviation said late on Tuesday, following the fatal crash of a plane of the same type in Ethiopia on Sunday. • Bharti Airtel to transfer most of Infratel stake to unit Bharti Infratel said on Tuesday mobile carrier and its majority shareholder Bharti Airtel will lower its direct stake in the telecom tower company by more than a half. • Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until elections Indian firms are returning to equity markets to raise funds with two companies opening subscriptions for initial public offerings (IPOs) this month, but sentiment is expected to remain cautious ahead of national elections starting in April. • Political pressures risk undermining central banks - Rajan Rising political pressures on central banks around the world undermines effective monetary management by risking kneejerk policies rather than pre-emptive decision making, former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday. • Jet Airways grounds 4 more planes, taking total to 32 Jet Airways said on Tuesday it grounded four more aircraft, taking the number to 32 which is more than a fourth of its fleet, as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Britain in Brexit chaos: parliament crushes May's EU deal again British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay. • U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash The U.S. aviation regulator said on Tuesday it would not ground Boeing 737 MAX planes after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, bucking a trend of countries around the world that have suspended the aircraft's operations. • Deal or no deal, U.S.-China trade talks may finish in weeks -Lighthizer The United States and China may be in the final weeks of discussions to hammer out a deal to ease their tit-for-tat tariffs dispute, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.2 percent at 11,312, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar, after data showed consumer prices in the Asian nation rose at a quicker-than-expected pace, while U.S. core retail inflation surprised on the downside. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower as local retail inflation gained pace in February, while uncertainty over continuation of open market purchases in March will further weigh on investor appetite. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.52 percent-7.58 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday after tame inflation data underscored the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on rate hikes, but the Dow ended down as Boeing's shares sank for a second day after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia. • Asian share markets were mostly in the red as a risk-off mood gripped investors, while a frazzled pound awaited its fate ahead of yet another make-or-break parliamentary vote on Brexit. • The pound stabilised in early Asian trade after turbulence following the defeat of British Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union exit deal, but investors braced for more volatility ahead of additional Brexit proceedings. • U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by weak inflation data for the world's largest economy, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady this year, as well as worries about Britain's exit from the European Union. • Oil prices edged higher, supported by planned cuts to Saudi exports and a reduced forecast for U.S crude output. • Gold rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks, after regaining the key $1,300 level in prior session, buoyed by safe haven demand from Brexit chaos and a fall in dollar after a softer U.S. data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.59/69.62 March 12 $356.18 mln -$284.62 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.51 pct Month-to-date $1.33 bln $531.41 mln Year-to-date $3.40 bln -$1.64 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.5720 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)