Morning News Call - India, March 15

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to brief media and inaugurate Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman Hemant Contractor in an interactive meeting on National Pension Systems in Mumbai. 12:15 pm: ICICI Securities Chairperson Chanda Kochhar to give details about its forthcoming IPO in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Benara Bearings and Pistons to announce details of its upcoming SME IPO in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Bharat Dynamics IPO subscription closes in Mumbai. How does one pick a small cap and which are the next multi-baggers? Anil Rupani, director of Arm research and expert at investing in micro caps will speak on the subject. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India needs 8 percent growth for 30 years to join middle-income group - World Bank India's economy needs to grow 8 percent and higher a year for the next three decades to join the ranks of middle-income countries, which would require major reforms in the land, labour and financial sectors, the World Bank said on Wednesday. • Central bank chief calls for more powers over state lenders in wake of fraud The central bank chief said on Wednesday that it had "very limited authority" over state-run banks and called for reforms to give the regulator more powers to police such lenders in the wake of a $2 billion fraud. • February wholesale inflation eases for third straight month India's annual wholesale price inflation eased for the third straight month in February after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Wednesday. • U.S. challenges Indian export subsidies at WTO -official The United States launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, saying they hurt U.S. companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. • Importers face funding crunch with clampdown on credit guarantees The Indian central bank's move to cut off a key form of trade finance in the aftermath of a multi-billion dollar fraud could both dent the rupee and sharply raise costs for many importers, bankers and traders said. • ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 million, adding to a busy March Brokerage ICICI Securities will launch an initial public offering next week in a sale that will raise its parent as much as $620 million, adding to a busy month for first-time share sales in the country. • New Tata Steel UK pension scheme to be set up after meeting minimum criteria A new pension fund backed by Tata Steel UK, a unit of India's Tata Steel, will be set up after meeting minimum size and funding criteria, paving the way for the firm's merger with Germany's Thyssenkrupp. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser U.S. television commentator and conservative economic analyst Larry Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, the White House and Kudlow said on Wednesday, adding another loyalist to Trump's inner circle. • 'ENOUGH': U.S. student walkout sends message on gun violence U.S. students spilled out of classrooms by the tens of thousands on Wednesday, chanting slogans like "No more silence" and "We want change" as part of a coast-to-coast protest over gun violence prompted by last month's massacre at a Florida high school. • Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats over nerve attack on ex-spy Britain is to kick out 23 Russian diplomats, the biggest such expulsion since the Cold War, over a chemical attack on a former Russian double agent in England that Prime Minister Theresa May blamed on Moscow, an assessment backed by the United States. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,384.50, down 0.4 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to fall against the dollar, tracking losses in most regional currencies amid worries that trade tensions between the U.S. and China could rise. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors await a scheduled debt buyback later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.65 percent -7.70 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war that could raise costs and hurt overseas sales for U.S. companies. • Stock markets slipped broadly while government bonds attracted safe-haven demand amid mounting investor concerns that growing trade tensions would hurt the global economy. • The dollar fell against the yen and pulled further away from a recent two-week high, as lingering worries about global trade tensions weighed on investors' risk appetite. • The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Wednesday as the market turned cautious over rising diplomatic tension between Britain and Russia, weak U.S. economic data and concerns over U.S. political and trade issues. • Oil prices held steady, supported by healthy global demand but capped by the relentless rise in U.S. production that is undermining efforts led by producer cartel OPEC to cut supplies and prop up markets. • Gold prices edged higher and hovered near one-week highs hit in the previous session, as concerns over trade tensions weighed on share markets. 