Morning News Call - India, March 15

INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian groups urge boycott of Chinese goods over stance on Pakistani militant An influential Hindu nationalist group and an Indian traders body called on Thursday for a boycott of Chinese goods, to slap Beijing for blocking a move to put a Pakistani militant leader on a U.N. terrorist list following a suicide attack last month. • February WPI inflation accelerates to 2.93 percent year-over-year - govt India's annual wholesale price inflation in February accelerated to 2.93 percent, government data showed on Thursday, pushed by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products, after falling to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January. • RBI's liquidity gambit may succeed where rate cut failed -analysts The Reserve Bank of India's $5 billion plan to swap rupees for dollars with domestic banks will help achieve its twin objectives of pushing interest rates down while also preventing a sharp appreciation in the rupee, analysts said on Thursday. • Dewan Housing Finance denies report of clean chit by regulator Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) denied on Thursday a media report that the country's housing regulator gave it a clean chit after allegations the mortgage lender had created shell companies to divert funds. • POLL-Investors turn bullish on Indian rupee, long on most Asian currencies Investors are bullish on the Indian rupee for the first time in nearly a year, a Reuters poll showed, as a recent surge in popularity of the country's ruling party is expected to bode well for its alliance in the upcoming national elections. • Reliance Infrastructure to sell north India SPV in over $500 million deal Reliance Infrastructure said on Thursday it would sell a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in northern India for an enterprise value of 36.09 billion rupees, which will help the company reduce its debt by 25 percent. • India to buy 12 percent less Iran oil in April vs March- sources Indian state refiners will lift 8 million barrels of Iranian oil in April, a decline of about 12 percent from the previous month, industry sources said, as the nation is in talks with the United States to renew the waiver from U.S. sanctions against Tehran. • India LNG demand journey to be shaky, slow due to infrastructure limits India's demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is set to rise by about 10 percent this year even as the country adds import capacity at a faster clip, because infrastructure constraints keep gas from getting to consumers and hinder growth rates. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Global gloom forces Japan central bank to temper its outlook The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady but tempered its optimism that robust exports and factory output will underpin growth, a nod to heightened overseas risks that threaten to derail a fragile economic recovery. • British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to seek a delay in Britain's exit from the European Union, setting the stage for Prime Minister Theresa May to renew efforts to get her divorce deal approved by parliament next week. • Trump-Xi summit will not happen in March - Mnuchin A summit to seal a trade deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not happen at the end of March as previously discussed because more work is needed in U.S.-China negotiations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,384 from its previous close. • The Indian rupee, in-line with other Asian currencies, is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid a delay in the trade meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and China and ongoing foreign portfolio inflows into domestic assets. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early session ahead of fresh supply later today, even as sentiment remains bullish for short-end bonds after the central bank's announcement of liquidity infusion through foreign exchange swaps. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.53 percent-7.59 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 slipped on Thursday, snapping a three-day streak of gains, as uncertainty over when a trade deal between the United States and China would be reached left investors on edge. • Asian stocks stepped ahead as sentiment improved on a report that more progress has been made in U.S.-China trade talks and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union. • The British pound paused for breath after the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly to seek a delay in Britain's exit from the European Union. • U.S. Treasury prices dropped on Thursday in quiet trading overall, with the sharpest falls seen on the long end of the curve, pressured by corporate debt supply and some selling from Japanese investors ahead of Japan's fiscal year end this month. • Oil prices were steady, supported as production cuts led by OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran likely created a slight deficit in global supply in the first quarter of 2019. • Gold prices edged down, after slipping below the key $1,300 level in the previous session, pressured by improving appetite for risk as British lawmakers voted to seek a delay to the country's exit from the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.47/69.50 March 14 $213.93 mln $237.26 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.55 pct Month-to-date $2.16 bln $762.96 mln Year-to-date $4.23 bln -$1.41 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.3270 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)