FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 16, 2018 / 3:23 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, March 16

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu
and Railways & Coal Minister Piyush Goyal at 58th National Cost Convention 2018
in New Delhi.
    9:30 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Transport Secretary Yudhvir
Singh Malik, SIAM President Naveen Munjal, HPCL Refineries Director Vinod Shenoy
and other industry officials at Petro India Conference in New Delhi.
    10:00 am: Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address inaugural session
of FICCI’s “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing for All by 2022” in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
    1:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to address ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ in
New Delhi.
    2:00 pm: Titan CEO-Jewelry C.K. Venkatraman, Raymond CEO Sanjay Bhel, Marico
CMO Anuradha Agarwal, Havells CMO Amit Tiwari and other industry officials at
Pitch CMO Summit in Mumbai.
    3:00 pm: IREDA Director (Finance) S.K. Bhargava and SEBI Executive Director
S.K. Mohanty at listing of IREDA Green Masala Bond at NSE in Mumbai.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    
    LIVECHAT - WEEK AHEAD
    We take a look at events coming up in the week ahead with Reuters Markets
Editor Mike Dolan at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • February trade deficit dips to 5-month low amid fears of global trade war
    India's trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February, its lowest in
five months, amid concern that a global trade war could hit its exports because
of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to hike import taxes on steel and
aluminum.
    • PNB uncovers more fraud at troubled Mumbai branch
    Punjab National Bank has uncovered another credit-guarantee fraud within the
Mumbai branch at the centre of a similar scam worth over $2 billion, according
to a complaint filed with the federal police.  
    • India eyeing Boeing's Super Hornet in latest twist to air force
procurement
    Boeing, considered the frontrunner in the race to supply the Indian navy
with new fighter jets, is now in contention for a much bigger $15 billion order
after the government abruptly asked the air force to consider the twin-engine
planes.
    • India says row over subsidies not the beginning of trade war with the U.S.
    India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World
Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war,
Indian trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.
    • Singapore Airlines has open mind on making initial bid for Air India
    Singapore Airlines has an open mind about making an initial bid for a stake
in state-run Air India, the head of the Singaporean carrier's India business
told Reuters on Thursday.
    • HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO
    HDFC Asset Management Company filed for an initial public offering of 25.5
million shares on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.
    • India to force mills to export 2-4 mln T of surplus sugar
    India will soon bring in rules to force sugar mills to export millions of
tonnes of surplus supplies to prop up local prices, a move that could drag down
global rates SBc1, which have hovered near 8-1/2 month lows.
    • Bharat Dynamics $148 million IPO subscribed 1.3 times
    Bharat Dynamics' initial public offering of shares to raise up to $147.9
million was subscribed 1.3 times on the last day of the sale on Thursday.

        
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S. sanctions Russians for meddling, but not Putin's oligarchs
    The United States slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities for
U.S. election meddling and cyber attacks but put off targeting oligarchs and
government officials close to President Vladimir Putin, prompting lawmakers in
both parties to say President Donald Trump needs to do much more.
    • U.S. tech companies win changes in bill to limit China access to
technology
    Lawmakers pushing legislation aimed at preventing China from acquiring
sensitive U.S. technology have proposed relaxing elements of the measure after
lobbying by high-tech firms but will tighten another portion, according to a
draft revision seen by Reuters.
    • Rejecting protectionism, ASEAN and Australia commit to free trade
    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Australia reject
protectionism and embrace free trade, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,323.00, down 0.4 percent from its
previous close.
    • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. currency after
the dollar index jumped by the most in a week before next week’s Federal
Reserve’s interest rate decision.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early trade
amid expectation of a U.S. rate increase next week that may make investment in
Indian debt less attractive. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond
maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.61 percent - 7.66 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after a report that U.S.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses offset strong jobs and manufacturing
data.
    • Asian stocks were on the defensive as worries over the U.S. investigation
into the Trump Organization tested investor nerves, already frayed by fears U.S.
tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.
    • The dollar held gains against a basket of peers, as recent concerns about
the currency arising from trade tensions eased slightly and next week's Federal
Reserve policy meeting came into focus.
    • The Treasury bond yield curve continued to flatten on Thursday as the
surging spread between Libor and the overnight indexed swap rate pressured the
short end of the curve, lifting the two-year yield to a decade high.
    • Oil prices crept higher after the International Energy Agency said global
crude demand would accelerate this year, but warned supply is growing at a
faster pace.
    • Gold prices held firm as tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia
and renewed U.S. political concerns offset worries about a possible U.S. rate
hike next week.   
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         64.82/64.85  March 15         -$108.49 mln  -$266.4 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.65 pct     Month-to-date    $1.28 bln     -$1.3 bln
                                Year-to-date     $1.38 bln     -$208.68 mln
        
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 64.9800 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.