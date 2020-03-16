Morning News Call - India, March 16

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government to release February wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVE CHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance and Markets, will join us to look at market-moving factors and events for the upcoming week. To join the conversation at 3:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India proposes regional fund to fight coronavirus as cases exceed 100 India proposed setting up an emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in South Asia on Sunday, with New Delhi offering $10 million to get it going, as the number of confirmed infections in the country rose past 100. • Troubled Yes Bank reports wider-than-expected loss Yes Bank reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of 185.6 billion rupees, and said it was continuing to analyse the allegations of wrongdoing by former Managing Director Rana Kapoor. • India increases fuel taxes in a bid to shore up revenue India on Saturday increased taxes on petrol and diesel in a desperate attempt to increase government revenue at a time when tax collections have fallen amid the weakest economic growth in over six years, with the coronavirus impact yet to come. • India's February trade deficit at $9.85 billion - government India's trade deficit sharply narrowed in February to $9.85 billion from $15.17 billion in the previous month, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday, helped by a rise exports. • India hikes taxes on mobile phones, parts India's Goods and Services Tax Council has increased the tax on mobile phones and parts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, a move that could lead to higher prices. • India ready to take steps to calm markets over coronavirus, says adviser The Indian government and financial regulators will take necessary steps to calm markets gripped by fears over coronavirus, the government's chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fed slashes rates, global central banks coordinate to cushion coronavirus blow The U.S. Federal Reserve and global central banks moved aggressively on Sunday to buttress a world economy unraveling rapidly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the Fed slashing interest rates to near zero, pledging hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and backstopping foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing. • China's economy suffers heavy blow as epidemic paralyses activity China's industrial output contracted at the sharpest pace in 30 years in the first two months of the year as the fast spreading coronavirus and strict containment measures severely disrupted the world's second-largest economy, data showed. • Airlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions Airlines around the world announced they would make more drastic reductions to their flying schedules, cut jobs and seek government aid after countries further tightened border restrictions due to the coronavirus. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 4% lower at 9,582.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar, weighed by losses on U.S. equity index futures and regional stocks despite the Federal Reserve cutting rates by 100 basis points in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as the emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented bets of an early policy easing at home. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.26%-6.34% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street staged a furious rally in the waning moments of the session on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus, although major averages still suffered sharp losses for the week. • Stock markets and the dollar were roiled after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in an emergency move and its major peers offered cheap U.S. dollars to break a logjam in global lending markets. • The dollar fell against a broad range of currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve made another surprise interest rate cut and major central banks took steps to relieve a shortage of dollars and provide extra liquidity. • U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped back over the 1% level on Friday after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the spreading coronavirus, a move that sent stocks soaring. • Oil extended losses as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus while a price war rages on between top producers. • Gold prices rose nearly 3% following a steep decline in the previous session, as the dollar and global equities fell sharply after the U.S. Federal Reserve made another surprise interest rate cut. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.91/73.94 March 13 (1,802.06) crore (2,988.79) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.32% Month-to-date (24,776) crore (14,050) crore Year-to-date (10833) crore (23,601) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.84 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)