Morning News Call - India, March 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-Some lessors prepare to end aircraft lease deals with Jet - sources Some lessors of Jet Airways have begun terminating lease deals over unpaid dues and are preparing to move the leased planes abroad, escalating a crisis for the carrier, five sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. • EXCLUSIVE-Indian antitrust watchdog raids Glencore business, others over pulse prices -sources India's antitrust watchdog raided units of Glencore and two other firms in Mumbai on Saturday in an inquiry into alleged collusion on the price of pulses, four sources with knowledge of the raids told Reuters. • India's February trade deficit narrows to $9.60 billion - trade ministry India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.60 billion in February, dragged down by a fall in gold and oil imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday. • Vedanta's Sterlite Copper appoints new CEO amid battle to reopen India smelter Vedanta on Friday named metals industry veteran Pankaj Kumar as Sterlite Copper chief executive, amid struggles to reopen its smelter in southern India that was shut after police killed 13 demonstrators protesting against the plant. • India's former defence minister Manohar Parrikar dies India's former defence minister and serving chief minister of the western state of Goa, Manohar Parrikar, died on Sunday, officials said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan exports fall for 3rd month on waning external demand, raises economic risks Japan's exports fell for a third straight month in February in a sign of growing strain on the trade-reliant economy from slowing external demand and a Sino-U.S. tariff war. • US Transportation Dept probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) approval of Boeing's 737 MAX jets, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday, citing people familiar with the inquiry. • Saudi signals OPEC may need to extend oil cuts until end-2019 Saudi Arabia said on Sunday OPEC's job in rebalancing the oil market was far from done as global inventories were still rising despite harsh U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, signalling it may need to expand output cuts into the second half of 2019. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.2 percent at 11,499, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar after the Asian nation’s trade deficit narrowed more-than-expected to it lowest in almost one-and-a-half years. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early session tracking lower U.S. Treasury yields, while any further appreciation in the local currency may also support. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.47 percent-7.53 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Friday, led by technology companies, as a report on progress in U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment, pushing the S&P 500 to its best week since November. • Asian shares pulled ahead, while bonds were in demand globally on mounting speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will sound decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week. • The dollar licked its wounds after soft U.S. data increased bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year while the pound hovered near nine-months high on hopes for a delay in Britain's exit from the European Union. • Benchmark 10-year and 2-year U.S. Treasury yields on Friday dropped to their lowest levels since early January, weighed down by weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data that suggested the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady for the rest of the year. • Oil prices dipped, amid concerns that an economic downturn may dent fuel consumption, but crude markets remain broadly supported by supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. • Gold prices slipped, as equity markets gained and the dollar steadied ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.06/69.09 March 15 $626.94 mln $451.54 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.50 pct Month-to-date $2.44 bln $1.21 bln Year-to-date $4.51 bln -$957.70 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.9540 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in bengaluru)