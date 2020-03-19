Morning News Call - India, March 19

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS Reuters bonds correspondents join us from London to talk about the week in European govvies. To join the conversation at 5:00 pm IST, click here refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India mulls up to $1.6 billion rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus - sources India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters. • Supreme Court lashes out at telecoms firms, says no re-evaluation of dues allowed Supreme Court on Wednesday lashed out at mobile phone operators for self-assessing their outstanding telecoms dues, saying it amounted to a violation of court orders. • Indian banks shelve fundraising as coronavirus derails markets Two state-owned Indian banks that were aiming to raise funds to meet growth targets and build up capital for regulatory requirements have shelved their plans due to the disruption to markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, sources said. RBI to buy government bonds in open markets to boost liquidity The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds on the open market for a total of 100 billion Indian rupees on Friday to try to keep all market segments liquid and stable, the central bank said on Wednesday. • India's fuel demand falls 10% in March H1 as coronavirus curbs travel Indian state retailers have sold 10-11% less refined fuel in the first two weeks of March than in the same period of 2019 as coronavirus cut transportation and industrial activity, the country's top refiner and fuel retailer Indian Oil said. • Tiny Indian rights group piles pressure on Vodafone Idea A tiny Indian consumer rights group which has been leading a campaign to make telecoms companies pay billions of dollars due to the state said on Wednesday it would oppose a government proposal to allow repayment over 20 years. • Flooded toilets, dirty sheets: South Asia quarantine centres worry experts When Mrinal Sabharwal and his wife landed in New Delhi with hundreds of other passengers from Barcelona on Monday, they expected clean coronavirus quarantine facilities. Instead, after hours of waiting at the airport and on a bus, they were taken to a converted police training centre. • India govt, RBI mull relaxing bad loan rules for sector hit by coronavirus India's government and RBI are considering giving relief to banks, aviation and other hospitality sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak by relaxing bad loan classification rules, a source familiar with the matter said. CORONAVIRUS IMPACT • Rattled world 'at war' with coronavirus as deaths surge in Italy, France Hundreds of millions of people faced a world turned upside down on Wednesday by unprecedented emergency measures against the coronavirus pandemic that is killing the old and vulnerable and threatening prolonged economic misery. • U.S. Senate passes one coronavirus aid package while working on another The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Wednesday providing billions of dollars to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending. • What is essential? Retailers face confusion over government rules on store closings As the United States moves to quickly curb the spread of the coronavirus, the question of which retailers can stay open - and where - depends on what government officials deem to be essential. • Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads Airline industry turmoil deepened on Thursday as Qantas Airways told most of its 30,000 employees to take leave and India prepared a rescue package of up to $1.6 billion to aid carriers battered by coronavirus, government sources said. • Detroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak The Detroit Three automakers will shut down their U.S. plants to stop the spread of coronavirus, bowing to pressure from the union representing about 150,000 hourly workers at those facilities, industry officials said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • ECB to print 1 trillion euro this year to stem coronavirus rout The European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone's economy and renew concerns about the bloc's viability. • Japan's Feb inflation slows, coronavirus puts BOJ's focus on growth Japan's annual core consumer inflation eased in February as energy prices fell and the coronavirus outbreak clouded the outlook as consumers grow more cautious about spending, adding to fears the economy could be sliding into recession. • JPMorgan Chase to close 1,000 Chase branches on coronavirus concerns JPMorgan Chase and Co will temporarily shut about 1,000 bank branches, roughly 20%, to protect employees and reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to a memo the bank sent to employees Wednesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 3.6% lower at 8,138.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall to lifetime lows against the U.S. currency, tracking the broad declines on Asian peers, after safe-haven demand sent the dollar index to its highest in three years. • Indian government bonds may open lower tracking a likely fall in the local currency and as U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.32%-6.40% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks deepened their selloff on Wednesday and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity. • The dollar surged, bonds plunged and global markets struggled to find their footing as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic. • The dollar resumed its relentless climb against major currencies as wild financial market volatility and worries over tightening liquidity triggered by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an investor flight into cash. • U.S. Treasury yields swung widely in a volatile session on Wednesday as investors scrambled to make trades in an illiquid market, moving a closely watched part of the yield curve to its steepest in two years. • Oil prices surged as much as nearly 20%, bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived, analysts warned, but which was stoked by economic stimulus efforts to ward off a global coronavirus recession. • Gold prices rose after a steep fall in the previous session, as the European Central Bank's measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus epidemic lifted investor sentiment. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 74.35/74.38 March 18 (3,662.96) crore (8,171.78) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.29% Month-to-date (39,880) crore (40,154) crore Year-to-date (25,937) crore (49,705) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 74.55 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)