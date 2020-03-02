Morning News Call - India, March 2

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events scheduled for the day. GMF: Chris Cook, founder and president of Beacon Capital Management will join us to discusses possible strategies for investos as fears over coronavirus grip financial markets at 8:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian economic growth slows, with coronavirus impact to come India's economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019, with analysts predicting further deceleration as the global coronavirus outbreak stifles growth in Asia's third-largest economy. • Indian automakers say China coronavirus outbreak hitting parts supply Indian automakers Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors said on Sunday their supply of parts from China had been hit, as fallout from the coronavirus outbreak mounts. • Indian refiners plan to wind down Venezuelan oil buys in April - sources Indian refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy are planning to wind down purchases of Venezuelan oil in April fearing future U.S. sanctions could choke off all avenues to trade with state-run oil firm PDVSA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. • Airtel says $1.1 billion payment complies with top court's order on dues Bharti Airtel said it was complying with a Supreme Court order to pay dues, after it paid more than $1.1 billion to the Department of Telecommunications on Saturday. • Asia's garment industry sees lay-offs, factories closing due to coronavirus Temporary factory closures and layoffs have already begun to hit low wage workers across Asia as quarantines and travel restrictions from the new coronavirus disrupt supply chains linked to China. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China factory activity dives to worst on record as coronavirus paralyses economy - PMI China's factories were dealt a devastating blow in February as the coronavirus epidemic triggered the sharpest contraction in activity on record, a private survey showed on Monday, with the health crisis paralysing large parts of the economy. • Washington state confirms 2nd U.S. coronavirus death; New York reports first case Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there, while New York's governor said his state confirmed its first case of the illness. • 'Moment of truth:' Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning, the day after fellow moderate Joe Biden won a big victory in South Carolina. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.6% higher at 11,237.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the U.S. currency, weighed by dollar strength in offshore markets and weak local economic data. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade higher in early session, as slowing economic growth in October-December cemented hopes of a policy rate cut in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.32%-6.38% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 fell for the seventh straight day on Friday and the benchmark index suffered its biggest weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis on growing fears the fast-spreading coronavirus could push the economy into recession, although stocks regained some ground right at the end of a volatile session. • Asian shares steadied from early losses as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic. • The yen and the euro rose against the dollar on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its policy review this month to protect the economy from the rapid spread of the coronavirus. • Money continued to pour into U.S. Treasuries on Friday on coronavirus concerns, sending the yield on the two-year note below 1% for the first time since 2016 and adding to pressure on central bankers to cut interest rates. • Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. • Gold prices rose more than 1% following a steep fall across the precious metals complex in the previous session, as worries that the coronavirus epidemic could push the global economy into recession sent investors scurrying for safe havens. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.19/72.22 February 28 (3,064.85) crore (1,939.84) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.37 pct Month-to-date 1,820 crore 2,097 crore Year-to-date 13,943 crore (9,551) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 72.52 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)