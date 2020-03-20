Morning News Call - India, March 20

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet ministers for civil aviation, MSMEs, tourism and animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India to halt international flights; Modi urges citizens to stay home as virus spreads Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to stay home and avoid panic buying, even as India outlined plans to halt all international flights and rushed to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the country. • Coronavirus sees India's biggest airline cut employee pay - internal memo India's biggest airline IndiGo has cut the salaries of most employees by between 5% and 20% in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has paralysed air travel and dented its revenues, an internal memo seen by Reuters said. • Coronavirus to send emerging economies into recession by mid-year - JPMorgan The crippling economic impact of the coronavirus is set to push the world's poorer countries excluding China into recession by the middle of the year, U.S, investment bank JPMorgan warned on Thursday. • JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next week Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said late on Thursday it would temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities from next week to curb the coronavirus' spread. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts The world's richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated. • U.S. Senate will seek deal on $1 trillion coronavirus economic aid package U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced emergency legislation on Thursday to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and Republicans and Democrats agreed to meet on Friday to seek an agreement. • China to ramp up spending to revive economy, could cut growth target - sources China is set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus to revive an economy expected to shrink for the first time in four decades amid the coronavirus pandemic, while a planned growth target is likely to be cut, according to four policy sources. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4% higher at 8,237.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the U.S. currency amid a pause in the dollar index rally, mild improvement in risk appetite, and a recovery in crude oil prices from multiyear lows. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged, ahead of the central bank’s open market note purchase due later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.38%-6.43% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks managed to post gains on Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage. • Asian shares staged a rare rally as Wall Street eked out gains, bonds rallied and oil boasted its biggest bounce on record, though the panicked rush into U.S. dollars suggested the crisis was far from done. • The dollar was headed for its biggest weekly gain since the 2008 crisis on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic drives a dash for cash that is stretching the world's financial plumbing. • U.S. Treasury yields largely fell in volatile trading on Thursday as investors hurried to minimize risk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Fed poured liquidity into the financial system. • U.S crude oil prices edged higher, extending gains after a 24% jump the previous day, buoyed by hints from U.S. President Donald Trump he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at an "appropriate time." • Gold prices rose after a fall in the previous session, but the metal was on track to post its second weekly drop due to a rush for cash amid the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.06/75.09 March 19 (5,044.64) crore (3,269.42) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.41% Month-to-date (44,925) crore (43,423) crore Year-to-date (30,982) crore (52,974) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 74.78 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)