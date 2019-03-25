Market News
March 25, 2019 / 3:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, March 25

6 Min Read

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here
    
    If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at NITI Aayog’s FinTech Conclave 2019
in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS
    EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan analyses the state of the European markets at
4:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Reliance says not breaching U.S. sanctions against Venezuela
Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest oil refining complex, on
Friday said in a statement it was not breaching U.S. sanctions against
Venezuela.
    • Delhivery raises $413 million in Softbank-led funding
Indian supply chain solutions company Delhivery has raised fresh investment of
$413 million in a financing round led by the Softbank Vision Fund, they said in
a joint statement on Sunday.
    • Indian state open for talks with Uber rival Ola over ban
The southern Indian state of Karnataka kept the door open on Saturday to talks
with local ride-hailing service Ola to avoid a ban that could help rival Uber
build market share.
    • Jaguar Land Rover wins case against Jiangling Motors in China
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, part of Tata Motors, said it won a case in
China against local rival Jiangling Motors for making cars that copy features of
Range Rover Evoque.
    • SpiceJet in talks with lessors to induct aircraft
SpiceJet said on Friday it was in talks with lessors globally to induct
aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Mueller finds no Trump-Russia conspiracy but some questions left
unresolved
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between
President Donald Trump's election team and Russia in the 2016 election but left
unresolved the question of whether Trump had tried to obstruct justice by
undermining investigations that have dogged his presidency.
    • Brexit up in the air as May pushes divorce deal for third time
British Prime Minister Theresa May held crisis talks with senior colleagues and
hardline Brexiteers on Sunday trying to breathe life into her twice-defeated
European divorce deal after reports her cabinet was plotting to topple her.

    • Boeing invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737
MAX to service
Boeing said it invited more than 200 airline pilots, technical leaders and
regulators for an information session on Wednesday as it looks to return the 737
MAX to commercial service.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at
11,417.00, from its previous close.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as investor
appetite for risk assets weakens amid concerns over a potential recession in the
U.S.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early session
tracking a slump in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The yield on the
benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.46
percent-7.52 percent band today.

        
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street stocks sold off sharply on Friday, with all three major U.S.
stock indexes posting their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 3, as
weak factory data from the United States and Europe led to an inversion of U.S.
Treasury yields, fueling fears of a global economic downturn.
    • Investors dumped shares and fled to the safety of bonds while the Japanese
yen hovered near a six-week high as risk assets fell out of favour on growing
worries about an impending U.S. recession, sending global yields plunging.

    • The dollar edged back from a six-week low against the yen, as a degree of
calm returned to the market gripped by fears of a recession in the United
States.
    • U.S. markets received a clear warning of coming recession on Friday when
the spread between yields on three-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes fell
below zero for the first time since 2007 after U.S. manufacturing data missed
estimates.
    • Oil prices dropped, as concerns of a sharp economic slowdown outweighed
supply disruptions from OPEC's production cutbacks and U.S. sanctions on Iran
and Venezuela.
    • Gold prices firmed, as concerns about a potential U.S. recession and
decelerating global growth weighed on stock markets, which increased appetite
for safer assets.
    
    
 CLOSE             FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT         
 PNDF spot         68.98/69.01      March 22       $198.93 mln  $100.15 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.50 pct         Month-to-date  $3.82 bln    $1.99 bln
                                    Year-to-date   $5.89 bln    -$178.66 mln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 69.1190 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below