Morning News Call - India, March 25

To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India locks down its 1.3 billion people to halt coronavirus spread India ordered a 21-day lockdown of its 1.3 billion people on Tuesday to try to protect the world's second most populous country from the coronavirus spreading around the world. • India to announce fiscal package to help economy face coronavirus - minister India's government will soon announce a fiscal package to help the economy face the impact of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a video conference with reporters on Tuesday. • Facebook eyes multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Jio -FT Facebook is in talks to buy a multi billion dollar stake in Reliance Industries telecom unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. • After series of cuts, India axes Bayer's GM cotton royalty India has axed the royalties that local seed companies pay to German drugmaker Bayer AG for Monsanto's genetically modified (GM) cotton, a government order said, after cutting them back since 2016. • Walmart's India e-commerce unit Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown Walmart's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. • Indian state refiners reduce oil processing runs as demand tumbles India's state oil refiners are reducing crude processing as local fuel demand has tumbled due to lockdowns in much of the country that are aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus, industry and company officials said. • India needs stimulus plan or it risks crippling small businesses -industry bodies India's small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) will struggle for survival if the government does not follow international counterparts in offering financial support to those acutely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, industry bodies said. • Oyo sees signs of recovery in China after coronavirus outbreak Oyo Hotels and Homes has started to see a recovery in bookings in China, its second-largest market, as the coronavirus outbreak eases up in some parts of the country, the Indian hospitality startup's Chief Executive Ritesh Agarwal told Reuters on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS U.S. could be next 'virus epicentre', as India locks down, global recession looms The United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as India announced a full 24-hour, nationwide lockdown in the world's second-most populous country. Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing Investors across a broad range of asset markets breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday, a day after the Federal Reserve rolled out unprecedented measures aimed at boosting liquidity and bolstering investor confidence in the face of a spreading coronavirus pandemic. Bank of Japan sees deeper economic pain, even after emergency easing The coronavirus pandemic could plunge Japan into deep economic stagnation, the country's central bankers warned at last week's emergency monetary policy meeting with one seeing room for more stimulus, a summary of their discussion showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 2.33% lower at 7,697.​ GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow soared on Tuesday to its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, injecting optimism following the biggest selloff since the financial crisis. • Asian shares extended their rally in the wake of Wall Street's big gains as U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to curb the coronavirus pandemic's economic toll. • The dollar halted its decline and gains in riskier currencies petered out as fresh rises in coronavirus cases kept markets on edge and the greenback funding market tight. • U.S. government bond yields rose on Tuesday and one measure of the yield curve steepened as investors waited for Congress to vote on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to combat the blow dealt to the U.S. economy by the coronavirus pandemic. • Oil prices extended gains for a third session, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold rose for a third straight session, hitting its highest in about two weeks, as positive rhetoric from U.S. lawmakers regarding a stimulus bill to cushion the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak lifted investor sentiment. 