Morning News Call - India, March 26

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled for the day.
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle
coronavirus downturn -sources
    India is likely to agree an economic stimulus package of more than $19.6
billion to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem
the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

    • Indian LNG importers issue force majeure notices as gas demand slumps
    Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers have issued force majeure
notices to suppliers as domestic gas demand and port operations are hit by a
nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, industry sources told
Reuters.
    • India struggles with coronavirus shutdown; Pakistan cases top 1,000
    India's 1.3 billion people were under lockdown on Wednesday to prevent an
explosion of coronavirus cases as the government struggled to deliver essential
goods and calm nerves.
    • India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
    As the coronavirus pandemic pushes India into a lockdown, the call centres
and IT services firms that function as the world's back office are struggling to
piece together work-from-home solutions and other business-continuity plans.

    • India bans export of drug being tested for coronavirus treatment
    India said on Wednesday it had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and
formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping
treat patients infected with coronavirus.
    • Softbank-backed Ola seeks relief for drivers and taxi firms in India
    Ola, backed by Softbank Group, wants loan waivers for drivers and a delay in
tax payments to make up for coronavirus-related lost income, according to a
source and document seen by Reuters.
    • Flipkart to resume e-commerce sales of essential products
    Walmart's Flipkart will resume e-commerce services for essential products
after receiving federal and state government assurances on the safety of its
delivery staff and a hassle-free supply chain.
    • Walmart taps Sameer Aggarwal as CEO of Indian unit, says in touch with
suppliers
    Walmart on Wednesday named Sameer Aggarwal chief executive officer of Best
Price, its Indian cash and carry business, and said it was in touch with
supplier partners for adequate stocking at its stores during the 21-day
government sanctioned lockdown.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Tempers rise as U.S. Senate awaits vote on $2 trillion coronavirus bill
    Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate hoped to vote on
Wednesday on a $2 trillion emergency package to alleviate the devastating
economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but found themselves fending off
critics from the right and left who threatened to hold up the bill.
    • China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus
transmissions, imported cases rise
    Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus
infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders,
but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of
infections.
    • Singapore flags deep recession as coronavirus shrinks economy in
first-quarter
    Singapore's economy suffered its biggest contraction in a decade in the
first quarter, data showed, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted the city-state
to cut its full-year GDP forecast and plan for a deep recession.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1% lower at 8,282.50.
    • The Indian rupee is expected little changed against the U.S. currency amid
a broad decline in the dollar and a further increase in coronavirus cases at
home.
    • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade ahead of
the central bank’s open market purchases scheduled today. Yield on the benchmark
6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.26%-6.34% today,
a trader with a private bank said. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday as the U.S.
Senate appeared near a vote on a $2 trillion package to support businesses and
households devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
    • Asian stock markets made a cautious start following two days of rallies,
as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in
the United States to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

    • The dollar fell against the yen and the euro before data expected to show
a surge in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits as companies lay off workers
due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
    • The spread between short- and long-dated Treasury yields rose, a sign of
positive investor sentiment, as the broad ramifications of the Federal Reserve's
unprecedented bond-buying plans announced earlier this week soaked in.
    • Oil prices were mixed following three days of gains, with the prospect of
rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting
hopes a U.S. $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity.

    • Gold prices fell as investors scurried for liquid cash while awaiting the
passage of a $2 trillion dollar U.S. stimulus package to combat the economic
impact of the coronavirus epidemic.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES  DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.19/76.22  March 25         -         -
 10-yr bond yield  -            Month-to-date    -         -
                                Year-to-date     -         -
 
    
    (Indian money markets were closed on March 25 for Gudhi Padwa)
    
    ($1 = 76.36 Indian rupees)
    

 (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)
