Morning News Call - India, March 27

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Bandhan Bank MD Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the bank's listing ceremony in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Finance Commission officials to hold conference with members of Parliament in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament resumes in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Secretary Rita Teotia, BHEL Executive Director V.K. Chauhan at CII Exim Bank Conclave in new Delhi. 12:30 pm: All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Council to announce new initiative in Mumbai. 1:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Atal Innovation Mission in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIA FIXED INCOME The Indian 10-year had a torrid time towards the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. The latest CPI readings seem to point to an extended pause by the RBI. What is in store for 2018 and when will (if) the RBI hike rates? We speak to Suyash Choudhary, Head of Fixed Income at IDFC Asset Management. GMF: LIVECHAT - TRADE & FED FOCUS Markets in Asia reacted sharply to an alarming rise in protectionist rhetoric and risk of retaliation in US-China trade ties. The inclusion of a 30-day consultation period, however, allows time for negotiations and exemptions. Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to hike rates at least twice more in 2018, though inflation and other data will continue to guide as earlier. Jim Walker, founder and MD at Asianomics, will discuss the potential risks and opportunities for 2018 at 09:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • ICICI Securities IPO raises lower than expected $540 million ICICI Securities' initial public offering raised a lower-than-expected $540 million after the Indian brokerage fell short of covering its order books against a backdrop of investor caution about rich valuations and a volatile stock market. • JSW Steel to invest $500 million in U.S. operations India's JSW Steel Ltd said on Monday it would spend $500 million to build out its U.S. operations in Texas, amid heightened global trade tensions following U.S President Donald Trump's decision to pursue steep import tariffs. • Once hot favourite, India bonds lose their charm for foreign investors After betting strongly on Indian bonds last year, foreign investors are cutting their holdings as a tumbling rupee erodes their returns and economic risks cloud the outlook of a once-hot emerging market play. • China's OPPO embraces Xiaomi's flash sale gambit to grow Indian base Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, which has ceded ground to Xiaomi in the Indian market, is looking to take a page out of its Chinese rival's marketing playbook with plans to hold its first online flash sale in the country early next week. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. seeks China trade moves on autos, financials, chips -source Top Trump administration officials are asking China to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms and buy more U.S.-made semiconductors in negotiations to avoid plans to slap tariffs on a host of Chinese goods and a potential trade war. • GM says South Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 General Motors said its loss-making South Korean operations would file for bankruptcy if its union did not agree to cut labour costs by April 20, the union said. • South Korea says watching Beijing 'very closely' amid reports of Kim visit Events are happening quickly on the Korean peninsula with planned summits between North and South Korea and the United States, a presidential official in Seoul said, amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in China. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX March Nifty Futures were trading at 10,165.50, up 0.2 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar as reports of trade negotiations between U.S. and China boosted regional currencies and risk assets. Indian government bonds are likely gain sharply as the federal government will borrow a lower-than-expected 2.88 trillion rupees in the first six months of the next financial year, boosting investor demand. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.47 percent-7.54 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street scored its best day in 2-1/2 years and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its third-biggest point gain ever on Monday, as trade war fears eased on reports the United States and China are willing to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances. • Asian share markets rose sharply on Tuesday as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping the strength of the dollar and yen. • The safe haven Japanese yen sagged, as optimism that the United States and China could begin negotiations on trade helped ease concerns about a trade war, bolstering demand for riskier assets. • U.S. Treasury yields rose and the yield curve flattened on Monday following a lackluster two-year note auction, in a test of investor appetite following last week's strong run spurred by nervousness about a global trade war. • Oil prices rose, pushed up by concerns that tensions in the Middle East could lead to supply disruptions. • Gold prices inched lower amid reports of trade negotiations between the United States and China, which eased fears of a trade war and improved investors' appetite for riskier assets. 