Morning News Call - India, March 27

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - BREXIT SPECIAL SERIES Prof. Moorad Choudhry, London Metropolitan University and author of 'The Principles of Banking', discusses various Brexit scenarios at 12:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India seeks bids for $5 billion in transmission lines to fuel renewables growth India will launch $5 billion of transmission-line tenders in phases, beginning in June, to route a targeted 175 gigawatts of power from renewable sources into the country's grid by 2022, the secretary at the ministry of renewable energy said. • RBI fines PNB for non-compliance on SWIFT use Reserve Bank of India has imposed a 20 million rupee penalty on Punjab National Bank for failing to comply with its guidelines on the use of the global payments network SWIFT, the state-run lender said on Tuesday. • Mindtree scraps share buyback plan after L&T open offer Mindtree on Tuesday ditched a plan to buy back shares in a bid to counter conglomerate Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) hostile takeover approach. • Jet Airways to fly 40 more planes by end April - official Jet Airways will fly 40 more planes by the end of next month and is in talks with leasing companies to restart operating several of its grounded aircraft, the country's top aviation official said on Tuesday. • HCC to sell litigation claims to BlackRock-led investors Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) said on Tuesday it would sell rights to a portfolio of awards and claims on projects tied up in litigation to a consortium of investors led by BlackRock for 17.50 billion rupees. • Reliance Industries buys ITC's menswear brand John Players Reliance Industries said on Tuesday its unit Reliance Retail has acquired consumer goods company ITC's menswear brand John Players. • India auctions fugitive billionaire's art, raises $8 million Indian tax authorities raised about $8 million in an auction on Tuesday of rare oil paintings that were once part of fugitive billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi's collection and seized by the government. • Netflix pilots 250 rupee mobile plan in India to woo users Netflix is testing a 250 rupee monthly subscription for mobile devices in India, the video streaming giant said, aiming to boost its presence in a price-sensitive market where data consumption on smartphones is surging. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's industrial profits shrink most since late 2011 Profits at China's industrial firms suffered their worst contraction since late 2011 in the first two months of this year, data showed, as increasing strains on the economy in the face of slowing demand at home and abroad took a toll on businesses. • Barr plans to issue Mueller report details within weeks U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to issue in a matter of weeks a public version of the special counsel's report that found President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team did not conspire with Russia, as Trump prepared to use the findings against his political opponents. • Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings Split decisions on Tuesday by a U.S. government panel in acrimonious patent disputes between iPhone-maker Apple and chip supplier Qualcomm left their battle lines largely unchanged ahead of a U.S Federal Trade Commission ruling and a major trial next month. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at 11,504.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, as investor appetite for risk assets remained muted. A jump in crude oil prices would also hurt the rupee. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade tracking the rise in crude oil prices and as investors await the release of the federal government's market borrowing calendar for April-September. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 7.32 percent-7.36 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, with financials snapping a five-day losing streak as Treasury yields stabilized above 15-month lows. • Asian shares slipped, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in U.S. bond markets and the implications for the world's top economy. • The dollar held modest gains, as a recovery in investor risk appetite arrested a decline in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields, which fell to 15-month lows this week. • U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were steady on the day on Tuesday, but above 15-month lows reached on Monday as risk assets showed signs of stabilization after two days of weakness. • Oil prices edged lower after an industry report showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories, but losses were capped by ongoing supply curbs and issues affecting output from countries including Venezuela. • Gold inched up, after falling the most in nearly two weeks in the previous session, as share markets retreated on worries about a possible U.S. recession and weak data added to concerns about the economy. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.84/68.87 March 26 $144.72 mln -$69.06 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.34 pct Month-to-date $3.93 bln $1.95 bln Year-to-date $6.01 bln -$226.87 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.0290 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)