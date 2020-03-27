Morning News Call - India, March 27

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address the media in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • India outlines $23-billion economic stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown India announced on Thursday a $22.6-billion economic stimulus plan providing direct cash transfers and food security measures to give relief to millions of poor people hit by a nationwide lockdown over a coronavirus pandemic. • Indian banks consider opening fewer branches during lockdown -sources India's central bank and major lenders are considering staffing fewer branches during the country's lockdown to reduce the chances of tens of thousands of employees catching coronavirus, four sources and a senior bank union official said. • India's coronavirus cases tick up, immense lockdown holds India's death toll from the coronavirus rose by six to 16 in the last 24 hours, as the government sought on Thursday to improve basic services to 1.3 billion people locked indoors to slow the spread of the disease. • Tata, Liberty Steel cut European output due to drop in demand Tata Steel Europe and Liberty Steel have joined other European steel groups in cutting production after automakers and other firms slashed output due to the coronavirus outbreak. • Yes Bank to raise up to 50 bln rupees after govt-led rescue Yes Bank said it was looking to raise up to 50 billion rupees in an effort to shore up its capital base after a government-led rescue of the private sector lender. • SAIL scales back production, has orders cancelled under lockdown Steel Authority Of India said on Thursday it had scaled back its manufacturing operations with the country under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus but could not yet say how much of a hit it would take. • India's migrant workers face long walk home amid coronavirus lockdown After India imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the plywood factory near Uttar Pradesh's state capital Lucknow where Surendra Pandey works was forced to shut down. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. has most coronavirus cases in world, next wave aimed at Louisiana The number of U.S. coronavirus infections climbed above 82,000 on Thursday, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy, as New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalizations and looming shortages of supplies, staff and sick beds. • G20 leaders to inject $5 trillion into global economy in fight against coronavirus Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and "do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic." • U.S. weekly jobless claims soar to record 3.28 million The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely ended the longest employment boom in U.S. history. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.2% higher at 8,747.75. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency after the dollar index tumbled as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged amid the coronavirus outbreak. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early session ahead of a press conference by the country’s central bank Governor today, raising bets of liquidity-infusing steps to cushion the impact of coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 6.15%-6.24% range today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday as record weekly U.S. jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives. • Asian stocks rose as investors wagered policymakers will roll out more stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record. • The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade as a series of stimulus steps around the world, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, calmed a panic over a global recession following the coronavirus outbreak. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday, with the short-dated slipping further to record lows, trading below zero for the second day after a report showing weekly jobless claims surged to a record because of the impact of coronavirus on the economy. • Oil prices rose after world leaders promised a massive injection of funds to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, despite fears the outbreak will destroy demand for oil. • Gold eased as some investors booked profits after prices hit a two-week high in the last session amid hopes for further stimulus to curb the coronavirus' economic toll, but the metal was headed for its best weekly gain in more than 11 years. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.30/75.33 March 26 (3,340.85) crore (2,265.31) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.22% Month-to-date (59,388) crore (55,175) crore Year-to-date (45,445) crore (64,726) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 74.88 Indian rupees)