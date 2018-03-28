Morning News Call - India, March 28

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30, as markets are closed for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at GST Network Foundation Day event in New Delhi. 9:15 am: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s board of directors at the listing ceremony in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy at a convocation ceremony in Mumbai. 12:45 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to meet Texas Governor Greg Abbott in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Essar Shipping CEO Ranjit Singh to brief on key issues of Indian shipping industry in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to brief media in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - TRADE & FED FOCUS Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research at ING Asia, joins us at 09:30 am ISt to discuss the fallouts of the United States’ protectionist rhetoric, and how deep China could dig in its ammunition to retaliate. What would this mean for the U.S. economy, and also for the Fed for its future rate path. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Rift deepens between Apple, India's telecom regulator over anti-spam app U.S. technology giant Apple Inc and India's telecoms regulator are at loggerheads over the development of a government anti-spam mobile application, with user privacy at the heart of a deepening rift between the two sides. • Fortis to sell its hospital business to Manipal Hospitals Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Tuesday it would sell its hospital business to Manipal Hospitals Enterprises Private Ltd, creating the largest provider of healthcare services in India by revenue. • Bandhan Bank soars in trading debut after $691 million IPO India's Bandhan Bank Ltd rose as much as a third on its trading debut on Tuesday after a $691 million initial public offering, a rare bright spot in a volatile market that has led to companies struggling to find takers for their share sales. • PNB moving to quickly resolve disputes with peer banks over fraud - source Indian state-run Punjab National Bank is working with the government and India's central bank to try to settle a dispute over claims from counterparty banks in a $2 billion fraud by the end of March, a source with direct knowledge said. • India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report India's Income Tax department has frozen Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's bank accounts and deposits in Chennai and Mumbai for allegedly evading a dividend distribution tax, according to a report on Tuesday. • Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 million Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its unit would sell some of its shale assets in the United States to privately held Sundance Energy Inc for $100 million, as the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate moves closer to exit U.S. shale investments. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China says North Korea pledges denuclearisation during friendly visit China said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to denuclearise the Korean peninsula during an historic meeting in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, who promised China would uphold its friendship with its isolated neighbour. • Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress -source Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify before U.S. Congress, a source briefed on the matter said on Tuesday, as he bows to pressure from lawmakers insisting he explain how 50 million users' data ended up in the hands of a political consultancy. • South Korean economy hit speed bump in 4th quarter, central bank sees 3 percent 2018 growth South Korea's economy marked its worst quarterly performance since 2008 in October-December as weakness in car exports and construction overshadowed strength in consumption and public spending, revised central bank data showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,123.00, down 0.4 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. currency, weighed by a selloff in regional equities and expected dollar demand from importers ahead of the long weekend. Indian government bonds are likely to rise today as market sentiment remains positive after New Delhi took steps to ease debt supply in first half of the next financial year. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.30 percent-7.36 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed sharply lower Tuesday, with each of the major U.S. indexes suffering their fourth decline in five sessions, fueled by a selloff in the tech sector. • Asian shares pulled back as Wall Street was knocked hard on concerns about tighter regulations on the tech industry, denting a brief global equities recovery driven by hopes of easing fears of a trade war between China and the United States. • The dollar stalled as lingering global trade tensions curbed its capacity to bounce back from recent lows. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday with 10-year yield hitting six-week lows as fund managers purchased bonds to rebalance their portfolios for quarter-end, offsetting sales to make room for the record high $294 billion in government debt this week. • Oil prices fell, with Brent falling back below $70 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crudes dipping below $65, pulled down by a report of increasing U.S. crude inventories that surprised many traders. • Gold prices edged higher buoyed by a softer dollar, a day after the yellow metal recorded its biggest one-day percentage fall in nearly two weeks as U.S.-China trade spat concerns eased. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.84/64.87 March 27 - $197.91 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.49 pct Month-to-date $1.89 bln -$813.57 mln Year-to-date $2.00 bln $277.33 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.94 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)