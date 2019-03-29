Morning News Call - India, March 29

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No Major events are scheduled. INDIA TOP NEWS • Modi promises "new India" as he launches election campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched his party's general election campaign on Thursday with a rally in India's most populous state, promising development with national security in seeking votes for another term. • Infosys to buy 75 percent stake in ABN AMRO's mortgage services arm for $143.5 million Infosys said on Thursday it would buy a 75 percent stake in ABN AMRO Group's mortgage administration services unit for $143.53 million. • EXCLUSIVE-Deal for new Sri Lanka oil refinery will take at least a year to finalise-investor An agreement to build a proposed $3.85 billion oil refinery in Sri Lanka will take at least a year to be finalized as its main investor, India's Accord Group, says it is yet to recruit partners and conduct an assessment of the plan's viability. • Accenture beats estimates, hikes forecast as digital investments pay off Accenture beat estimates for quarterly earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as it continues to benefit from investments in digital and cloud services, sending its shares higher. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S., China resume trade talks in Beijing after 'productive working dinner' U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had a "productive working dinner" the previous night in Beijing, kicking off a day of talks aimed at resolving the bitter trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. • Weak rebound in Japan factory output leaves economy in fragile state Japan's factory output expanded for the first time in four months in February, though the rebound was relatively weak and the overall outlook for the sector and businesses suggested a record postwar economic growth phase may be coming to an end. • UK PM May plans watered-down Brexit vote to secure departure delay British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled on Thursday for a way to secure a new delay to Brexit in the face of parliamentary deadlock by setting out plans for a watered-down vote on her EU divorce deal to be held on Friday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.1 percent at 11,663.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to open higher against the dollar, in-line with most Asian currencies, as U.S. Treasury yields came off from their near-16-month low, while hopes of progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China lifted investors’ appetite for risk assets. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed as investors await the federal government's borrowing calendar for April-September that will be released after market today. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 7.28 percent-7.34 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows, with investors optimistic about the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks. • Asian shares posted narrow gains on revived hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while global bond yields moved higher after a prolonged slide on worries about the economic outlook. • The dollar was poised for its strongest gain in three weeks as investors responded positively to a bounce in U.S. Treasury yields and as some of its rivals were hit by dovish signals from their own central banks. • Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose off 15-month lows on Thursday as U.S. stocks were little changed and investors continued to adjust to a dovish pivot from global central banks. • Oil prices rose, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, putting the crude markets on pace to post their biggest first quarter gain since 2009. • Gold inched up but was on track for its first weekly decline in four weeks after posting its steepest fall in more than seven months in the previous session on a strong dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.98/69.01 March 28 $519.74 mln -$117.35 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.32 pct Month-to-date $4.26 bln $1.79 bln Year-to-date $6.33 bln -$373.49 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.1690 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)