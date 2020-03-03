Morning News Call - India, March 3

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to speak at a conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India factory activity growth slows in Feb on weak demand - PMI India's factory activity growth slowed in February from the previous month's eight-year high due to a modest weakening in demand and output, although overall conditions remained firm, a private survey showed on Monday. • India retail banking a 'nice oasis' for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers Outsized returns in India, besting local lenders for the first time in a decade, are emboldening banks such as Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to invest more in a market that has long held promise but tended to under-deliver. • India sees 2020/21 fuel demand growth rebound India expects its refined products demand growth to rebound to 3.8% in the financial year beginning April, tracking improved economic growth, according to government estimates that were made in January before the coronavirus broke out. • India's Feb jobless rate rises to 7.78%, highest in 4 months- CMIE India's unemployment rate rose to 7.78% in February, the highest since October 2019, and up from 7.16% in January, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)on Monday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy. • Vistara considering a bid for Air India, chairman says Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is considering a bid for the government's stake in state-run carrier Air India, Vistara's chairman said on Monday, according to local media reports. • Sun Pharma says hypertension drug in shortage in US Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical reported a shortage of its generic version of hypertension drug pindolol in the United States due to a lack of pharmaceutical ingredients, but said the shortfall did not stem from China. • India reports three more cases of coronavirus, including Italian national An Italian national tested positive for coronavirus in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, a major tourist destination, a hospital official said on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to six. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. • Newly obtained documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran Huawei Technologies, which for years has denied violating American trade sanctions on Iran, produced internal company records in 2010 that show it was directly involved in sending prohibited U.S. computer equipment to Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator. • Top central banks appear primed to act to combat coronavirus risk The world's top three central banks look set to take steps to limit the economic damage from the fast-spreading coronavirus, with the heads of the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan issuing emergency statements on Monday that echoed one from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell late last week. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2% higher at 11,148.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar after U.S. equities had their best day in more than a year amid increasing bets of support from major central banks to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower, after U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices rebounded on hopes of stimulus from central banks to combat the coronavirus risk. Heavy supply of state debt in local market may also keep traders away from adding positions. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.33%-6.38% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5% on Monday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4% in a major rebound following last week's steep sell-off sparked by fears about the coronavirus. • Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus. • The euro held steady just under its highest in two months against the dollar on expectations that coronavirus-driven monetary easing in the United States can and will run deeper than any similar action in Europe. • U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as long-dated yields rose from record lows, stocks soared and investors cheered stimulus measures from global central banks meant to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus. • Oil prices rose for a second day on expectations that central banks are likely to enact financial stimulus to offset the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week. • Gold prices inched up on increasing bets of an interest rate cut by global central banks to mitigate the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.42/72.45 March 2 (3,341) crore (2,265) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.34 pct Year-to-date 10,602 crore 11,816 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)