Morning News Call - India, March 30

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - GLOBAL MARKETS & CORONAVIRUS Binay Chandgothia, MD & Portfolio Manager at Principal Global Investors, discusses global markets amid the policy changes implemented to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Modi seeks 'forgiveness' from India's poor over coronavirus lockdown Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nation's poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision. • India cuts rates as distress mounts across South Asia over coronavirus India's central bank slashed interest rates on Friday in an emergency move to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic after the government locked down the country to slow the spread of infections. • SBI slashes lending and deposit rates India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday slashed its lending and deposit rates, a rare move that followed on the heels of an Indian central bank rate cut to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. • Reliance seeks to sell Mideast crude cargoes in rare move Reliance Industries is seeking to sell some April-loading crude cargoes in a rare move as it plans to cut crude processing after the coronavirus pandemic hit global fuel demand, four sources said on Friday. • Tata Motors to spin off car division as separate unit Tata Motors said on Friday it would spin off its passenger vehicles arm as a separate unit within the company, at a time when the coronavirus has disrupted auto production. • Two Indian refiners declare force majeure to curb Mideast oil supply Two Indian refiners declared force majeure on crude purchases from the Middle East on Friday after fuel demand plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus and the companies' tanks are full, sources said. • India asks state-run power producers to ensure supply India's power ministry said on Saturday state-run firms will supply electricity to distribution companies including ones with large payments due, to ensure supply to people whose ability to pay bills has been hit by a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. • Vedanta CEO Venkatakrishnan resigns; zinc unit head named interim chief Diversified miner Vedanta said on Friday Chief Executive Officer S Venkatakrishnan has resigned due to personal reasons, less than two years after he took the helm. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump backs off plan to reopen businesses by mid-April amid coronavirus warnings U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, dropping a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running by mid-April after a top medical adviser said more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak. • China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; none in Hubei for sixth day Mainland China reported a drop in new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, as Beijing seeks to stamp out the risk of a second wave of infections by shutting its borders to foreign travellers and cutting international flights. • Singapore eases monetary policy sharply as virus heralds deep recession Singapore's central bank aggressively eased its monetary policy, as widely expected, with the city-state's bellwether economy bracing for a deep recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 2.3% lower at 8,440.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to weaken against the dollar as regional equities resumed their fall after the number of coronavirus infections surged around the world. • Indian government bonds are expected to edge lower in early trade, ahead of a fresh supply of state debt and Treasury Bills today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.12%-6.20%, a trader with a private bank said. -NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday, ending a massive three-day surge after doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed. • Asian shares slid and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies. • The dollar slowed its descent after a week of declines and the safe-haven yen edged ahead, as coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty. • Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors shrugged off the passage of a $2 trillion stimulus bill by the U.S. Congress and sought safety in high-quality assets. • Crude oil benchmarks dropped, extending last week's losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating. • Gold prices edged up as the U.S dollar hovered near a two-week low touched in the previous session, while coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and stoked fears of economic damage, lifting demand for safe-haven bullion. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 75.11/75.14 March 27 (3,340.85) (2,265.31) crore crore 10-yr bond 6.14% Month-to-date (59,377) (57,003) yield crore crore Year-to-date (45,434) (66,554) crore crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.47 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)