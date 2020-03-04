Morning News Call - India, March 4

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur at ASSOCHAM’s Capital Market Summit in Mumbai 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at CEAI’s seminar in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- EQUITIES WATCH Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York to discuss how coronavirus worries have hit bourses on both sides of the Atlantic. To join the conversation at 07:30 pm IST,click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Global supplier India curbs drug exports as coronavirus fears grow India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them, including Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, as the coronavirus outbreak plays havoc with supply chains. • India's February gold imports drop 41% as prices hit record high India's gold imports plunged 41% in February from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday. • POLL - India housing market to keep struggling this year India's housing market is likely to struggle throughout 2020 as sluggish demand and a weak economic outlook overpower recent government efforts to boost activity, a Reuters poll of market experts found. • India's electricity supply rises 7.1% in February India's electricity supply rose 7.1% during February, provisional government data showed, marking the second straight month of growth after five straight months of decline. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40% as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted. • Biden wins seven states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two -network projections A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win seven large states on Tuesday, and front-runner Bernie Sanders captured two states with several others too close to call on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race. • Fed cuts rates to blunt coronavirus impact, markets drop The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in a bid to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the emergency move failed to comfort U.S. financial markets roiled by worries about a deeper, lasting slowdown. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at 11,238.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve made a 50-basis-points emergency rate cut, citing the growing threat from the novel coronavirus. • Indian government bonds are expected to open higher, as U.S. Treasury yields slumped to record lows after an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.25%-6.31% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street tumbled in a volatile session on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors with a half percentage-point cut in interest rates, amplifying fears about the magnitude of the coronavirus' impact on the economy. • Asian shares wobbled and bonds held gains, as an emergency rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve did little to soothe investor fears over the coronavirus's widening fallout. • The dollar fell to a five-month low versus the yen after an emergency 50 basis point cut in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve was deemed insufficient to offset downside risks posed by the global spread of the coronavirus. • U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on Tuesday slid below 1% for the first time, after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point in an emergency move to ease the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. • Oil prices rose more than 1% on expectations that major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts aimed at offsetting the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. • Gold prices rose after surging more than 3% in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to help soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.14/73.17 March 3 (300.61) crore (1,983.10) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.34 pct Month-to-date (3,641) crore (4,248) crore Year-to-date 10,302 crore 13,799 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.03 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)