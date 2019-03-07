Market News
March 7, 2019 / 3:22 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Morning News Call - India, March 7

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
    
    LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS
    Henning Gloystein, Reuters Asia Deputy Editor for Commodities, will join us
for discussion at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • DHFL loan monitoring inadequate, but didn't divert funds - auditor
An auditor has dismissed a media allegation that India's Dewan Housing Finance
Corp (DHFL) created shell companies to divert funds, but said the firm's
monitoring of loans was inadequate, raising the risk that some of them would
turn sour.
    • EXCLUSIVE-Philip Morris paid for India manufacturing despite ban on
foreign investment
Philip Morris International has for years paid manufacturing costs to its Indian
partner to make its Marlboro cigarettes, circumventing a nine-year-old
government ban on foreign direct investment in the industry, internal company
documents reviewed by Reuters showed.
    • Indian parliamentary panel asks Facebook to do more to curb fake news -
sources
An Indian parliamentary panel on Wednesday asked Facebook to do more to tackle
so-called fake news on its platforms ahead of a general election due by May,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
    • India may prosecute newspaper under secrets act over Rafale documents
India's top lawyer told the Supreme Court on Wednesday it may file a criminal
case against The Hindu newspaper under India's Official Secrets Act for
publishing "stolen" government documents about a deal to buy 36 Rafale jets from
France.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Huawei sues US government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies confirmed it is suing the
U.S. government over a section of a defence bill passed into law last year that
restricted its business in the United States.
    • As Trump wages trade war, U.S. goods deficit hits record high in 2018
The U.S. goods trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018 as strong domestic
demand fueled by lower taxes pulled in imports, despite the Trump
administration's "America First" policies, including tariffs, aimed at shrinking
the trade gap.
    • Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown
bites
Hyundai Motor is considering plans to suspend production at its oldest plant in
China, the South Korean carmaker said on Wednesday, as it reels from tumbling
sales and massive overcapacity in its biggest market.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were flat at 11,096, from its previous
close.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to rise further against the dollar amid a
slowdown in U.S. private sector hiring and dovish comments from a Federal
Reserve official.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed amid lack of
major triggers, even as heavy supply during the month continues to weigh on
investor appetite. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028
will likely trade in a 7.55 percent-7.60 percent band today.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street's main indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday, with the
S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as healthcare and energy
shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market's strong
rally to start the year.
    • Asian shares rose marginally, with caution prevailing as investors awaited
some kind of resolution to Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while the euro remained
under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank meeting.
    • Major currencies kept to tight ranges as traders focused their immediate
attention on the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy review, while the
Australian and Canadian dollar languished near two-month lows.
    • U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday as stocks weakened and remarks
from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams about the persistence of
low inflation further curtailed expectations of interest rate hikes in the near
future.
    • Oil edged up amid ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against
exporters Venezuela and Iran, although prices were prevented from rising further
by record U.S. crude output and rising commercial fuel inventories.
    • Gold held steady, supported by concerns over global growth as well as
tepid equity markets, while a firm dollar curbed gains ahead of European Central
Bank's policy meeting due later in the day.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         70.53/70.56  March 6          $161.35 mln  $82.04 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.57 pct     Month-to-date    $322.7 mln   $151.37 mln
                                Year-to-date     $2.4 bln     -$2.02 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 70.0940 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below