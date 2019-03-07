Morning News Call - India, March 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS Henning Gloystein, Reuters Asia Deputy Editor for Commodities, will join us for discussion at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • DHFL loan monitoring inadequate, but didn't divert funds - auditor An auditor has dismissed a media allegation that India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) created shell companies to divert funds, but said the firm's monitoring of loans was inadequate, raising the risk that some of them would turn sour. • EXCLUSIVE-Philip Morris paid for India manufacturing despite ban on foreign investment Philip Morris International has for years paid manufacturing costs to its Indian partner to make its Marlboro cigarettes, circumventing a nine-year-old government ban on foreign direct investment in the industry, internal company documents reviewed by Reuters showed. • Indian parliamentary panel asks Facebook to do more to curb fake news - sources An Indian parliamentary panel on Wednesday asked Facebook to do more to tackle so-called fake news on its platforms ahead of a general election due by May, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. • India may prosecute newspaper under secrets act over Rafale documents India's top lawyer told the Supreme Court on Wednesday it may file a criminal case against The Hindu newspaper under India's Official Secrets Act for publishing "stolen" government documents about a deal to buy 36 Rafale jets from France. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Huawei sues US government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies confirmed it is suing the U.S. government over a section of a defence bill passed into law last year that restricted its business in the United States. • As Trump wages trade war, U.S. goods deficit hits record high in 2018 The U.S. goods trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018 as strong domestic demand fueled by lower taxes pulled in imports, despite the Trump administration's "America First" policies, including tariffs, aimed at shrinking the trade gap. • Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites Hyundai Motor is considering plans to suspend production at its oldest plant in China, the South Korean carmaker said on Wednesday, as it reels from tumbling sales and massive overcapacity in its biggest market. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were flat at 11,096, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise further against the dollar amid a slowdown in U.S. private sector hiring and dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed amid lack of major triggers, even as heavy supply during the month continues to weigh on investor appetite. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 will likely trade in a 7.55 percent-7.60 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's main indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market's strong rally to start the year. • Asian shares rose marginally, with caution prevailing as investors awaited some kind of resolution to Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while the euro remained under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. • Major currencies kept to tight ranges as traders focused their immediate attention on the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy review, while the Australian and Canadian dollar languished near two-month lows. • U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday as stocks weakened and remarks from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams about the persistence of low inflation further curtailed expectations of interest rate hikes in the near future. • Oil edged up amid ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran, although prices were prevented from rising further by record U.S. crude output and rising commercial fuel inventories. • Gold held steady, supported by concerns over global growth as well as tepid equity markets, while a firm dollar curbed gains ahead of European Central Bank's policy meeting due later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.53/70.56 March 6 $161.35 mln $82.04 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.57 pct Month-to-date $322.7 mln $151.37 mln Year-to-date $2.4 bln -$2.02 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.0940 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)