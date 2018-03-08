Morning News Call - India, March 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Muthoot Finance MD George Muthoot and other NBFC officials at “The Economic Times NBFC and MFI Summit” in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, TVS Capital Chairman Gopal Srinivasan at IVCA’s annual conclave in Mumbai. 9:45 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and UN Resident Coordinator in India Yuri Afanasiev at launch of Women Entrepreneurship Platform in New Delhi. 10:30 am: MSME Minister Giriraj Singh to unveil “Udyam Shakti Portal” in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 4:15 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind at Nari Shakti Puraskar function in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: BSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Joint Secretary Dheeraj Bhatnagar and other financial market executives at “The Economic Times Capital Markets Summit” in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES FOCUS Oil prices are pressured as high U.S. crude exports outweigh an unexpected drop in inventories in the world's biggest fuel consumer. Meanwhile, demand outlook for metals looks bright with China back from its Lunar New Year holiday as cautiousness persists in gold stemming from Fed uncertainty. Commodities analyst Jonathan Barratt, economist, CIO Ayers Alliance and principal at Celsiuspro.com, joins us to discuss at 0930 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • PNB's CEO meets serious fraud office amid probe into $2 billion scam The chief executive of Punjab National Bank met officials of the serious fraud office on Wednesday, as authorities widened a probe into a $2 billion fraud that has been billed as the country's biggest banking scam. • State-run banks facing over $3 billion of losses on bonds in Jan-March - Credit Suisse State-run banks - already bruised by the sprawling Punjab National Bank fraud case and soaring provisions for bad loans - are facing much higher losses on their bond holdings, said brokerage firm Credit Suisse. • Tata Steel emerges as top bidder for Bhushan Steel Tata Steel said on Wednesday it had been selected as the highest bidder to buy a controlling stake in debt-laden Bhushan Steel, ending weeks of speculation on which Indian group would clinch a deal. • India set to cut Monsanto's GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent India is likely to impose another cut to Monsanto royalties paid by domestic companies for its genetically modified cotton seeds, industry and government sources said. • Cabinet approves increasing spectrum cap for mobile carriers The cabinet approved an increase to the cap on airwaves that a mobile operator can hold to 35 percent from 25 percent, the federal government said in a statement. • Air India says gets Saudi's nod to fly from New Delhi to Tel Aviv over Saudi airspace Saudi Arabia has given Air India permission to fly between New Delhi and Tel Aviv over Saudi airspace, the airline's spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday, ending a 70-year ban and marking a diplomatic shift. • Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products A unit of Indian digital payments firm Paytm has received the approval of the capital markets regulator to sell investment and wealth management products, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. • India tightens curbs on trade with North Korea India has imposed new restrictions on trade with North Korea, a government statement said on Wednesday, in line with U.N. Security Council sanctions slapped on the reclusive country for its nuclear and missile programmes. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump plans to offer Canada, Mexico 30-day tariff exemption U.S. President Donald Trump plans to offer Canada and Mexico a 30-day exemption from planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which could be extended based on progress in NAFTA talks, a White House official said on Wednesday night. • Japan Q4 GDP growth revised up, BOJ seen in no rush to exit debate Japan's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2017, thanks to an upward revision of capital expenditure and inventory data, confirming an eighth consecutive quarter of growth. • Florida lawmakers pass gun-school safety bill 3 weeks after massacre Florida lawmakers, spurred by last month's deadly high school shooting, gave final passage on Wednesday to a bill to raise the legal age for buying rifles, impose a three-day waiting period on all gun sales and allow the arming of some school employees. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,212.00, trading up 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to edge lower against the dollar after the White House said there would be exemptions to U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming tariffs announcements. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early session tracking a fall in crude oil prices. Hopes of improving liquidity conditions would also support demand, traders said. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.65 percent -7.71 percent band today GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after Wednesday's volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on U.S. trade policy after U.S. President Donald Trump promised hefty import tariffs but then said Mexico and Canada could be exempt. • Asian shares found relief as fears about a global trade war amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push to introduce protectionist tariffs were tempered by signs the move could include carve-outs for key partners. • The dollar recovered ground, drawing relief from positive labour market data and the White House saying Canada and Mexico, and possibly other countries, may be exempted from planned U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminium. • Treasuries were little changed on Wednesday in choppy trading as investors weighed the risks of trade wars following the resignation of Gary Cohn, the top economic advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, and the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve as economic momentum improves. • Oil prices steadied after falling the previous day on the back of record U.S. crude production and rising inventories. • Gold prices held steady as markets waited for more details on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed steel and aluminum tariffs and the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.93/64.96 March 7 -$110.99 mln -$10.94 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.68 pct Month-to-date $127.33 mln -$185.33 mln Year-to-date $235.19 mln $905.57 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)