Morning News Call - India, March 9

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak at India Today Conclave in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at ELECRAMA 2018 event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 7:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya at 'India 2025: Enhancing Competitiveness of India' event in Mumbai. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Police expand probe against jeweller Modi in PNB fraud case Punjab National Bank has filed a new complaint against Nirav Modi, the diamond tycoon it has accused of being part of a near $2 billion fraud, alleging that companies he controlled had misused even legitimate loans and guarantees. • India to invite initial bids for Air India stake sale in next couple of weeks India will invite initial bids for a stake sale in state-run carrier Air India in the next couple of weeks, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Choubey said on Thursday during an airshow in Hyderabad. • Indian govt seeks parliament nod for $13 billion net extra spending The Indian government on Thursday sought parliament's approval to spend a net additional $13.14 billion in new spending in the current fiscal year to end-March 2018, a finance ministry statement said. • Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics to launch IPOs next week Bandhan Bank will look to raise up to $687 million when it launches an initial public offering next week, in what is likely to be the biggest market debut ever by an Indian bank. • Court dismisses RCom's appeal against arbitration order A court has dismissed Reliance Communications' plea against an arbitration court order that barred the telecom operator from selling or transferring its assets without the tribunal's permission. • Indian airlines to add new jets in booming aviation market Indian airlines Jet Airways, SpiceJet and AirAsia India are planning to add new jets to their fleets as they look to expand in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, the carriers said on Thursday. • Cotton seed companies threaten supply halt over price cut Seed companies threatened on Thursday to halt supplies to 8 million cotton farmers in protest against a potential government plan to cut prices by 7.5 percent, the chief of a producers' body said. • Adani rethinks Abbot Point options after debt refinancing stalls Adani Enterprises is looking at new options to refinance debt for its coal terminal in Australia after struggling to attract lenders wary of its controversial Carmichael mine project, Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reported on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says prepared to meet North Korea's Kim in first-ever summit U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was prepared to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first U.S.-North Korea summit, marking a potentially dramatic breakthrough in nuclear tensions with Pyongyang. • Trump sets steel and aluminum tariffs but exempts Canada, Mexico U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead on Thursday with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier "no-exceptions" stance. • China's Feb factory inflation slows, consumer price growth hits more than 4-year high China's producer price inflation eased to the slowest pace in 15 months in February, as the cost of raw materials and other inputs rose at a milder pace, pointing to a potential softening in industrial sector profits. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were higher at 10,280.00, up 0.4 percent from previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to trade little changed amid bets that gains in equities would help offset strength in the dollar after U.S President Donald Trump signed U.S. tariffs. • Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade as some investors expect inflation to have slowed in February and as crude oil prices fell. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.62 percent - 7.68 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on trade tariffs, easing trade war fears that had had the market on edge for a week. • Asian shares rallied and the safe-haven yen eased after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to stop nuclear and missile testing and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a meeting that could come before May. • The dollar rose versus the safe haven yen as hopes of a breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear standoff rose after U.S. President Donald Trump showed willingness to accept an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May. • The yield on the U.S. benchmark government bond moved within a range of three basis points on Thursday, continuing a trend of muted fluctuation in the week ahead of Friday's payrolls data. • Crude oil futures rose as Asian stock markets gained on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. • Gold prices extended losses into a third session as the dollar strengthened against the yen on hopes of easing tensions between the United States and North Korea and ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.06/65.09 March 8 -$56.07 mln -$301.81 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $34.23 mln -$487.14 mln Year-to-date $142.09 mln $603.76 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.1000 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)