Morning News Call - India, March 9

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Tuesday, March 10, as markets are closed for Holi) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance and Markets, looks at market-moving factors and events for the upcoming week at 3:30 om IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Yes Bank founder remanded in police custody on money-laundering charges An Indian court on Sunday remanded the founder and former managing director Rana Kapoor of crisis-hit Yes Bank in police custody until March 11 after he was arrested on money-laundering charges. • SBI would need to invest $331 million in Yes Bank rescue State Bank of India said on Saturday it would need to invest up to $331 million to buy a 49% stake in Yes Bank Ltd as part of the initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender. • Tata Motors warns of JLR profit hit due to coronavirus Tata Motors warned on Friday of lower profit at its British luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover for the fiscal year as the coronavirus outbreak has hit sales in China. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Confirmed Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds and cancel cruises; U.S. cases near 550 Older Americans, especially those with chronic medical concerns, should probably avoid big social gatherings and airline flights, given the rapid spread of coronavirus, a top U.S. health official said on Sunday, as investors braced for another volatile week in financial markets. • Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 million bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. • Japan's economy shrinks faster than estimated as virus compounds recession risks Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter - by the most since the 2014 sales tax hike - exacerbating fears for economic prospects at a time when the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is increasing recession risk. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 2.7% lower at 10,603.00. • The Indian rupee is likely to fall against the dollar, tracking a slump in Asian currencies and equities after Brent crude contract tumbled to its lowest in more than four years. • Indian government bonds are likely to jump in early trade, as crude oil prices slumped after producers were unable to decide on cutting production, while U.S. Treasury yields fell to record low. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.10%-6.15% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Friday as fears of economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus intensified, though Wall Street's major indexes ended well above their session lows. • Global share markets tumbled as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price. • The safe-haven yen soared, the euro jumped after U.S. Treasury yields dropped and export sensitive currencies fell to multi-year lows as coronavirus fears routed global markets. • U.S. Treasury prices surged on Friday, pushing long-dated yields to record lows, as worries that the coronavirus outbreak will hammer the world economy sent investors fleeing to assets seen as safe havens in turbulent times. • Oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. • Gold prices jumped past the $1,700 per ounce level for the first time since late 2012 as a widening coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in crude oil hammered equities and sent investors scurrying for safe havens. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.76/73.79 March 6 (2,237.68) crore 307.08 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.18% Month-to-date (8,997) crore (4,072) crore Year-to-date 4,946 crore (13,623) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 74.01 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)