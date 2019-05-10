Morning News Call - India, May 10

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release March industrial production data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and Chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Reliance Industries buys global toy retailer Hamleys Reliance Industries has acquired British toy retailer Hamleys, the energy-to-telecoms conglomerate said on Thursday. • McDonald's settles with Vikram Bakshi, to reopen restaurants in 2 weeks McDonald's Corp's Indian arm has reached a settlement with former partner Vikram Bakshi, acquiring full ownership in their joint venture Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd, the company said in a statement. • India's disparate opposition senses a growing chance to topple Modi India's disparate opposition parties are aiming to firm up an alliance as they sense a chance of unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a staggered general election draws to a close. • INSIGHT-India's incredulous data: Economists create own benchmarks Economists and investors are increasingly showing that they have little or no confidence in India's official economic data – presenting whoever is elected as the next prime minister with an immediate problem. • Peugeot signals openness to deals after JLR report PSA Group said on Thursday it was ready to consider potential tie-ups, after the French carmaker’s shares briefly rose on a report that it was in advanced talks with Tata Motors to acquire UK-based Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). • Larsen & Toubro raises Mindtree stake to 26 percent Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro bought an additional 2 percent stake in Mindtree, raising its total ownership to 26 percent, the IT services firm said on Thursday. • India, China agree to resolve market access issue 'expeditiously' India and China have agreed to resolve market access issues "expeditiously" to promote a more balanced trade, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • First day of U.S.-China trade talks end; Trump's tariff hike set to take effect Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators concluded the first of two days of talks on Thursday to rescue a trade deal that is close to collapsing as Washington prepares to go ahead with plans to hike tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods imported from China. • Uber valued at $82 billion in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh Uber Technologies priced its initial public offering on Thursday at the low end of its targeted range for a valuation of $82.4 billion, hoping its conservative approach will spare it the trading plunge suffered by rival Lyft. • North Korea fires more missiles, U.S. announces ship seizure as tensions mount North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Thursday in its second such test in less than a week, and the United States said it had seized a North Korean cargo ship as tensions again mounted between the two countries. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,347. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, tracking a rebound in Asian currencies and equities ahead of the deadline for U.S. tariff increase on Chinese imports. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower, as crude oil prices rose and ahead of weekly supply of notes via auction at home. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.38% - 7.43% till the auction result today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday ahead of critical trade negotiations between the United States and China, though they pared losses significantly after U.S. President Donald Trump said reaching a deal this week was possible. • Asian shares inched up from two-month lows, hours ahead of the Trump administration's plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, as investors waited to see if negotiators can salvage a deal and avoid a sharp escalation in the trade war. • The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc dipped, handing back some of their large gains made earlier, as risk aversion eased in Asia amid the ebb and flow in market sentiment towards U.S.-China trade negotiations. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with longer-dated yields hitting five-week lows, as China and the United States were set to resume tense trade talks just hours ahead of the Trump administration's plan to raise tariffs on Chinese imports. • Oil prices rose more than 1 percent amid renewed optimism that a trade deal could be struck between Washington and Beijing, calming fears that a protracted tariff war would harm global economic growth. • Gold prices were steady, buoyed as investors shied away from riskier assets amid worries that a rift over trade between the United States and China could deepen if talks between the two fail to reach a deal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.90/69.93 May 9 -$93.55 mln -$201.87 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.40% Month-to-date $405.08 mln -$339.43 mln Year-to-date $10.17 bln -$2.90 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.01 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)