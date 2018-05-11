Morning News Call - India, May 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Trade and Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar at ‘Diamond & Jewellery Financing 2018: Mitigating Risks Effectively’ seminar organized by the GJEPC in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release March Industrial output data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- QUIZ EAST Test your wits and googling speed in the Asia edition of the Friday quiz at 11:00 am IST. INDIA TOP NEWS • Union Bank sees improvement after $384 million Q4 loss State-run Union Bank of India reported on Thursday a $383.8 million net loss for its fourth quarter, as bad loans surged following stricter central bank rules. • Walmart Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal A day after U.S. retail giant Walmart struck its largest deal with a big ticket investment in Indian online marketplace Flipkart, a right-wing Hindu group that fears small traders will suffer staged a protest in New Delhi calling for the deal to be scrapped. • Fortis picks Hero-Burman offer after five-way bidding war Fortis Healthcare board has accepted an investment offer worth $267.7 million from the Hero-Burman consortium, following a fiercely contested bidding war for the cash-strapped hospital chain. • Relief for Indian solar producers as government reneges on import duty India has scrapped a duty on solar modules, making it easier to import the products after a sudden change in customs policy last year led to a logjam of shipments at Indian ports. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump seeks 'very meaningful' summit in Singapore with N. Korea U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had high hopes of "doing something very meaningful" to curtail North Korea's nuclear ambitions at a summit in Singapore next month, after Pyongyang smoothed the way for talks by freeing three American prisoners. • U.S. activist fund Elliott to vote against Hyundai restructuring plan U.S. activist fund Elliott Management said it will vote against Hyundai Motor Group's restructuring plan and urged other shareholders to reject the proposal to reform South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. • U.S. 'net neutrality' rules will expire on June 11 - FCC Landmark U.S. "net neutrality" rules will expire on June 11, and new regulations handing providers broad new power over how consumers can access the internet will take effect, the Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday in setting the date. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up at 0.5 percent at 10,783.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency after lower-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation pulled back bets of faster rate hikes, weighing on the dollar. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed ahead of the weekly debt sale today.The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.70 percent - 7.75 percent band until the auction result, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street jumped on Thursday, and Apple inched closer to a $1 trillion stock market value, as tepid inflation data eased worries of faster U.S. interest rate hikes this year. • Asian markets started on a firm footing and the dollar eased as softer-than-forecast U.S. inflation data tempered expectations for faster Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year. • The dollar hovered below a 4-1/2-month high against a basket of major currencies after tepid inflation data, prompting traders to pare bets of faster U.S. rate hikes. • Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, flattening the yield curve as a smaller-than-expected increase in the consumer price index in April reduced fears that domestic inflation is picking up steam as the labor market tightens. • Oil prices dipped away from multi-year highs reached the previous session on hopes that alternative supplies could replace a looming drop in Iranian exports when U.S. sanctions against Tehran are re-imposed. • Gold prices were steady, as the dollar held below its 2018 highs against a basket of currencies after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.24/67.27 May 10 -$54.28 mln -$186.60 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.86 pct Month-to-date -$439.78 mln -$1.02 bln Year-to-date $742.27 mln -$2.68 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.24 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)