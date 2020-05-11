Morning News Call - India, May 11

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of state-run banks to review credit flow in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers of various states to discuss lockdown situation in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: The Health ministry will brief on the COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the themes in play for markets in the upcoming week. To join the conversation at 3:30 pm, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India issues guidelines for post-lockdown factory restarts after fatal gas leak India has issued guidelines to ensure the safe restart of manufacturing facilities, after a weeks' long nationwide lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus. • India inflation likely fell to a five-month low in April Indian retail inflation eased to a five month low in April as the nationwide lockdown imposed to try to quell the spread of the coronavirus and subsequent sluggish demand drove price pressures down, a Reuters poll found. • Saudi, U.S. firms eye stakes in Reliance's Jio - Bloomberg Two more firms are eyeing a share of Reliance Industries' $65-billion digital unit Jio Platforms, according to Bloomberg News, setting them up to be a part of a growing list of firms that have recently invested in the company. • India's fuel demand nearly halves in April amid lockdown India's fuel demand dipped 45.8% in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of novel coronavirus eroded economic activity. • Indian court seeks govt reply over challenge to mandatory coronavirus app A court asked the Indian government on Friday to respond to a challenge against its order for compulsory use of a contact tracing app by public and private sector employees returning to work amid the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown. • India mounts huge airlift to return stranded citizens home Doctors in hazmat suits ran temperature checks on passengers at Delhi airport and bags were disinfected as the first group of Indians returned home on special flights from Singapore and the Gulf on Friday since a sweeping lockdown was imposed in March. • China-backed AIIB approves $500 million loan for India's COVID-19 response Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it had approved a $500 million loan to India to help the country navigate the coronavirus pandemic. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House Monday, after aide tests positive for coronavirus Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. • Japan eyes more spending backed by 2nd extra budget to combat pandemic fallout Japan will take additional stimulus measures "swiftly" to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, signalling readiness to compile a second supplementary budget during the current Diet session running through June. • Shanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus Walt Disney reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.3% higher at 9,356. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar, tracking rangebound moves in other Asian currencies following a surge in U.S. unemployment. • India's federal government bonds are likely to fall sharply today, with yields jumping by about 25 basis points, after New Delhi increased its market borrowing for this financial year by 54% due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.15%-6.25%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Major U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday and logged solid gains for the week after data on historic job losses due to the coronavirus crisis showed they were slightly fewer than feared. • Asian shares followed Wall Street higher as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases. • The dollar rose against most of its major peers as moves by the United States and other countries to re-open their economies raised hopes for a quicker global recovery from a deep recession triggered by the coronavirus health crisis. • Two-year Treasury yields hit record lows on Friday and fed fund futures implied the Federal Reserve could cut rates into negative territory, though analysts said the move was likely technical as investors betting on higher rates were squeezed out of their positions. • Oil prices slid nearly $1 a barrel as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some of the world's top producers. • Gold held above the key $1,700 per ounce level as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries kept the safe-haven metal underpinned, despite firmer equities and a stronger dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.56/75.59 May 8 17,122.71 crore (189.10) crore 10-yr bond yield 5.96 pct Month-to-date 18,637 crore (2,823) crore Year-to-date (36,277) crore (85,302) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.52 Indian rupeesIndian rupees)