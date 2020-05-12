Morning News Call - India, May 12

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: The Health ministry will brief on the COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. 4:15 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to speak at the 36th FLO Annual Session in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: The Government will release April consumer price inflation and March Industrial production data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - CORONAVIRUS ECONOMIC IMPACT Lutfey Siddiqi, visiting professor in practice at LSE's London-based foreign policy think tank IDEAS, previously global head of emerging markets for foreign exchange, rates and credit at UBS Investment Bank, joins the forum. To join the conversation at 11:30 am, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India looks to ease lockdown even as coronavirus infections jump India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the country would look to ease a nearly seven-week lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, despite also reporting its biggest single-day jump in cases. • India's automakers warn of up to 45% sales drop as economy slumps amid pandemic India's automakers have warned that total automobile sales could fall as much as 45% in the current fiscal year in a worst-case scenario as economic growth slumps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are seeking government help through the crisis. • Indian state refiners scale up crude processing as fuel demand improves Indian refiners are scaling up crude processing as local fuel demand begins to improve with a gradual easing of the lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, company officials said. • Indian bond yields surge as govt borrowing balloons India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged on Monday following the government's decision to sharply increase market borrowing amid a major hit to the economy and public finances from the coronavirus pandemic. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed renegotiating the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement. • China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand China's factory prices fell at the sharpest rate in four years in April, highlighting weakening industrial demand in the world's second-largest economy as the coronavirus pandemic slams global growth. • WeWork directors seek to preserve right to sue owner SoftBank A special committee of WeWork board members filed a motion in Delaware on Monday to prevent it from being disbanded, as it pursues legal action against majority owner SoftBank Group over an abandoned $3 billion tender offer for the office space-sharing start-up. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.8% lower at 9,156. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade lower against the dollar as tepid risk appetite amid concerns about a second-wave of coronavirus infections boosted the U.S. currency. • Indian government bond yields are seen lower in early session, on bets that state-run banks will continue purchases after massive buying yesterday amid rising yields.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.10%-6.18%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 closed barely higher, eking out a nominal gain on Monday as investors weighed new spikes in coronavirus infections with expectations that an economy crippled by mandated shutdowns will soon be re-opened for business. • Japan's Nikkei was little changed as investors weighed hopes of economic re-openings against concerns about further waves of coronavirus infections. • The dollar rose to a two-week high against major peers, propelled by rising U.S. bond yields and increasing safe-haven demand amid growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections, which sent riskier currencies lower. • Traders pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they anticipated new government securities being issued to pay for massive stimulus efforts to prop up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. • Oil futures rose, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand. • Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade after two straight sessions of falls, as a stronger dollar countered fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections in many countries. 