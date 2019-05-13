Morning News Call - India, May 13

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release April consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan analyses the state of the European markets at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Etihad submits bid for Jet Airways, eyes minority stake Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways has submitted a bid for a stake in Jet Airways, the unit of State Bank of India overseeing the sale of the stricken airline said on Friday. • Germany's Thyssenkrupp to seek new steel partners, CEO tells paper Thyssenkrupp will still seek partners for its steel operations after abandoning a European merger with India's Tata Steel, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff said in comments published on Sunday. • State Bank of India misses Q4 profit estimate, provisions up QoQ State Bank of India reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, partly due to provisions for bad loans that the country's largest lender by assets set aside in the quarter. • ANALYSIS-In a sunset industry, economics of Adani's Australian coal mine questioned A crash in Australian thermal coal prices is raising fresh questions about the viability of a controversial $4 billion coal mine just a week ahead of a national election in which climate change is a key issue. • EXCLUSIVE-India orders anti-trust probe of Google for alleged Android abuse-sources • India's antitrust watchdog has ordered an investigation into Alphabet's unit Google for allegedly abusing the dominant position of its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. • India's March Industrial output falls 0.1 percent y/y - government India's industrial output in March contracted 0.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. • PepsiCo withdraws lawsuits against Indian potato farmers PepsiCo has formally withdrawn lawsuits against Indian farmers that the snack food and drinks maker had accused of infringing its patent by cultivating a potato variety, the company and the growers said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China defiant toward U.S. on trade, Kudlow urges strong enforcement steps The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any "bitter fruit" that harmed its interests. • Trump may provoke U.S. lawmakers to impeach him -senior Democrat Democrats are reluctant to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, but he may provoke such a move by continuing to obstruct Congress' efforts to oversee his administration, a senior Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. • U.S. presidential contender Kamala Harris favors look at breaking up Facebook Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider breaking up Facebook, the world's largest social media company, saying it is a utility that has gone unregulated. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were down 0.3 percent at 11,254.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, weighed by the drop in the Chinese yuan and regional equities after U.S.-China trade talks ended without an agreement. • Indian government bonds will likely open little changed on caution ahead of retail inflation data, which will provide guidance on the next policy action from the nation’s interest rate-setting panel. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.39 percent-7.43 percent band today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rebounded from early losses on Friday to snap a four-day losing streak after U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said trade talks between the United States and China were "constructive." • U.S. stock futures fell and Asian shares slipped on Monday on growing uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a deal to end their escalating trade war. • The safe-haven yen edged higher and the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar dipped after the latest escalation in the trade war between the United States and China. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday, with longer-dated yields hovering at five-week lows, as worries about trade tension between China and the United States simmered down even in the absence of a deal following two-days of negotiations. • Oil futures were mixed, with U.S. crude edging lower, as investors and traders fretted over global economic growth prospects amid a standoff in Sino-U.S. trade talks. • Gold prices steadied as trade talks between the United States and China hit a wall, raising doubts over whether the two countries would be able to reach a deal, thereby boosting demand for safe-haven assets. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.85/69.88 May 10 $177.86 mln $151.65 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.41 pct Month-to-date $326.45 mln -$187.78 mln Year-to-date $10.09 bln -$2.75 bln