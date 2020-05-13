Morning News Call - India, May 13

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT- CORONAVIRUS ECONOMIC IMPACT Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, discusses the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.To join the conversation at 09:30 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India to provide 20 trillion rupees to boost pandemic-hit economy Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India would provide 20 trillion rupees in fiscal and monetary measures to support an economy battered by a sweeping weeks-long lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus. • India's March manufacturing output contracts by more than a fifth India's manufacturing output contracted by more than a fifth in March from a year earlier, fanning hopes that the central bank will ease rates further to kick-start the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. • South Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak South Korea's LG Chem said that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning. • Gilead ties up with generic drugmakers for COVID-19 drug supply Gilead Sciences said on Tuesday it has signed non-exclusive licensing pacts with five generic drugmakers based in India and Pakistan to expand the supply of its experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir. • Indian lenders pitch for government-funded 'bad bank' - sources Indian lenders want the government to provide up to $2 billion to set up a "bad bank" at a time when their heavy pile of soured debt is expected to double in size due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. • Vedanta Resources to take Indian unit private as virus crisis deepens Miner Vedanta Resources on Tuesday confirmed that it would take its Indian unit Vedanta Ltd private, as it looks to accelerate simplification of its corporate structure amid the coronavirus crisis. • U.S. proposes divestiture as condition for Novelis purchase of Aleris The U.S. Justice Department proposed on Tuesday that Novelis divest Aleris Corp's entire North American aluminum auto body sheet operations as a condition of its acquisition. • India's packed trains ready to roll again despite rising coronavirus cases Tens of thousands of people have booked out seats on Indian trains that are due to restart on Tuesday after a near seven-week lockdown, raising concerns of spreading the coronavirus in the absence of social distancing. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump pressures federal pension to halt planned Chinese stock purchases The Trump administration is pressing an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars to freeze plans to invest in Chinese companies that Washington suspects of abusing human rights or threatening U.S. security. • U.S. House Democrats float $3 trillion coronavirus bill, Republicans reject it Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. • A tale of two Japanese drugs in tests to fight COVID-19 In the global hunt for coronavirus treatments, a Japanese antiviral medicine known as Avigan has won plaudits from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and $128 million in government funding. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 2.2% higher at 9,432.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade higher against the dollar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans for a 20-trillion-rupee stimulus package to revive an economy crippled by the coronavirus outbreak. • India’s federal bond yields are expected to spike in early session amid worries of additional borrowing after the government announced a massive fiscal stimulus package yesterday to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.15%-6.25%. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 dropped 2% on Tuesday as investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S. infectious disease expert that premature moves to reopen the nation's economy could lead to novel coronavirus outbreaks and set back economic recovery. • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell as heightened concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections hit investor sentiment. • The dollar was on the defensive against its rivals as traders looked to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech amid rising speculation the United States could one day adopt negative interest rates. • Investors looking for safety as the economy sputters amid the COVID-19 pandemic sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday, with strong demand for 10-year notes at an auction. • Oil prices fell on worries about a possible second wave of coronavirus cases in countries starting to ease lockdowns, while industry data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories. • Gold gained as concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections may be emerging in many countries weighed on riskier assets. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 75.53/75. May 12 648.97 crore (3,276.76) crore 56 10-yr bond yield 6.16 pct Month-to-date 21,440 crore (8,542) crore Year-to-date (33,474) crore (91,021) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.30 Indian rupees Indian rupees)