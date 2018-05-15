Morning News Call - India, May 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT - TRADE WARS Cliff Tan, Head of East Asian Research, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ speaks on the subject at 9:30 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India April retail inflation rate climbs for 1st time in four months India's annual retail and wholesale inflation accelerated in April, mainly due to higher fuel and food prices, and in response some economists changed their views to expect a more hawkish central bank at its next policy meeting next month. • Indian police charge former PNB head, 21 others in bank fraud case Indian police on Monday charged 22 people, including the former head of Punjab National Bank and three firms, in the country's largest-ever bank fraud case. • Manipal and TPG swoop in with sweetened bid for India's Fortis Manipal Hospital and private equity firm TPG Capital Management on Monday sweetened their bid to buy Fortis Healthcare, just days after the Fortis board said it favoured a rival offer to the dismay of many shareholders. • Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit rises 14 percent Diversified consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever reported an about 14 percent increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business. • Indian diesel, petrol prices hiked after state elections Indian state fuel retailers raised diesel and petrol prices on Monday to their highest in nearly five years, data from the country's biggest fuel retailer shows. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Israeli forces kill dozens in Gaza as U.S. Embassy opens in Jerusalem Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the Trump administration raised tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations. • Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla Tesla chief Elon Musk told employees on Monday the company was undergoing a "thorough reorganization" as it contends with production problems, senior staff departures and recent crashes involving its electric cars. • CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence CBS filed a lawsuit on Monday to reduce the voting power of controlling shareholder National Amusements, the movie theater company owned by Sumner and Shari Redstone, in an act of defiance aimed at thwarting the Redstones' plan to merge CBS with Viacom. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.1 percent at 10,801.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after consumer prices in Asia’s third-largest economy rose more than expected. • Indian government bonds are expected to fall in early trade as retail inflation rose to a three-month high in April on elevated fuel and housing prices, further adding to bets of a monetary tightening going ahead. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.80 percent-7.90 percent wide band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump's conciliatory remarks toward China's ZTE Corp that calmed the waters of U.S.-China trade tensions. • Asia stocks pulled back, after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street eclipsed support from U.S.-China trade optimism, while supply concerns kept crude oil prices near 3-1/2-year highs. • The dollar inched higher against a basket of currencies, having pulled up from its lowest level in more than a week as hopes for easing global trade tensions pushed U.S. bond yields higher. • Treasury yields edged up on Monday, extending weekend gains as trade tensions eased a day after President Donald Trump pledged to help Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp, which has been penalized for violating U.S. sanctions with Iran. • Oil prices held firm as ongoing production cuts by OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran tightened the market amid strong demand. • Gold prices were little changed, as the dollar held on to gains from the previous session after a Federal Reserve official backed the case for further interest rate hikes in the United States. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.46/67.49 May 14 $106.29 mln -$63.10 mln 10-yr bond yield 8 pct Month-to-date -$510.62 mln -$1.39 bln Year-to-date $671.43 mln -$3.05 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.5500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)