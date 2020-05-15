Morning News Call - India, May 15

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: NITI Aayog Adviser Alok Kumar will participate in ‘Charcha 2020’ webinar in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: The Health ministry will brief on the COVID-19 situation in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: DBS Bank Senior VP & Economist Radhika Rao and Former U.K. Treasury Minister Jim O’Neill will speak at the Treasury Elite Conclave in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Clogged cooling system likely cause of gas leak in India, three investigators say A clogged cooling system was the likely cause of a temperature surge in a storage tank which led to a gas leak at a chemical plant in India, killing 12 people, three state government investigators told Reuters. • UN labour agency warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights The U.N. labour agency urged Indian states thinking of relaxing workers' rights to help industry survive the coronavirus to consult workers first as a union linked to India's ruling party said it would protest the planned moves. • India to provide free food grains to millions of migrant workers India will provide free food grains to millions of migrant workers hardest hit by a weeks-long lockdown as well as offer employment under a rural jobs programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. • Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir Two health advocacy groups have written to the Indian government asking it to rescind patents given to Gilead Sciences for the drug remdesivir so it can be distributed more fairly to coronavirus patients around the world, particularly in poorer nations. • India follows China's lead to widen use of coronavirus tracing app India is aggressively pushing a state-backed contact tracing app to fight the spread of COVID-19, raising fears that the world's second-most populous nation is on its way to Chinese-style methods of high tech social control. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and going so far as to suggest he could even cut ties with the world's second largest economy. • China's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, data showed, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerged from its coronavirus lockdown. • Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a major supplier to Apple, announced it will build a $12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a "strong partnership" with the U.S. government. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.6% lower at 9,102.25. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar with market participants focusing on regional risk appetite and fund flows. • Indian government bond yields are likely to edge higher in early session, as the weekly auction today and debt switch on Monday will boost supply. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.02%-6.10%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade and a whistleblower's dire warnings about the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. • The dollar eased from a three-week high but looked set for a modest weekly gain as rising Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections rattled investors. • Investors pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower on Thursday as they took stock of another grim jobs report and tried to gauge the success of efforts to reopen the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. • Oil prices were mixed after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand. • Gold rose to hover below a three-week high hit in the previous session, underpinned by talks of further U.S. stimulus and worsening U.S.-China relations. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 75.49/75.52 May 14 131.05 (382.05) crore crore 10-yr bond 6.05 pct Month-to-date 19,732 (13,208) yield crore crore Year-to-date (35,182) (95,687) crore crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.45 Indian rupees Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)