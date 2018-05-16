Morning News Call - India, May 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology S.S. Ahluwalia takes charge in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an awards event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Honda launches new version of Amaze model in New Delhi. 03:30 pm: Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu at launch of IP mascot and anti-piracy video in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- M&A Dr Peter J. Clark of UCL School of Management joins for a discussion on the M&A boom at 2:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Fraud-hit PNB suffers biggest ever quarterly loss for an Indian bank Punjab National Bank reported a 134.17 billion-rupee fourth-quarter net loss on Tuesday, the biggest ever by an Indian lender as the state-run bank booked provisions to cover a massive fraud. • Lupin expects U.S. drug pricing pressure to ease in 2019 India's second-largest drugmaker Lupin it expected pressure on drug prices in the United States, which has hit its profits, to ease this year as larger rivals reduce their exposure there. • With world's worst air, Indian city struggles to track pollution Kanpur, home to 3 million people, is followed by 13 other Indian cities in a list of the places with the worst air in the world, according to rankings released this month by the World Health Organisation. • Indian court allows Ericsson's insolvency plea against RCom India's bankruptcy court on Tuesday admitted an insolvency plea filed by Sweden's Ericsson against Reliance Communications, potentially delaying the Indian firm's plans to sell assets to lighten its debt load. • India's April trade deficit widens to $13.7 billion - govt India's trade deficit slightly widened to $13.72 billion in April from $13.25 billion a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • N.Korea casts doubt on Trump summit, suspends talks with South North Korea on Wednesday threw into question an unprecedented summit between ts leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for next month, denouncing military exercises between South Korea and the United States as a provocation and calling off high-level talks with Seoul. • Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks more than expected in setback for 'Abenomics' Japan's economy contracted more than expected at the start of this year, breaking the longest run of growth seen for decades, in a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary 'Abenomics' polices. • U.S. lawmakers push back on Trump talk of helping China's ZTE U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday rejected any plan by President Donald Trump to ease restrictions on China's ZTE, calling the telecommunications firm a security threat and vowing not to abandon legislation clamping down on the company. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.7 percent at 10,745.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to extend losses against the U.S. currency after an upbeat retail sales report sent long-term Treasury yields and the dollar index higher. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields and firm crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.89 percent-7.94 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • A surge in U.S. government bond yields to their highest level in almost seven years sent Wall Street shares sliding on Tuesday after strong retail sales data stoked inflation concerns and investors fretted about looming trade talks between the United States and China. • Asian markets fell in early trade after Pyongyang called off talks with Seoul, throwing a major U.S.-North Korean summit into question, and a spike in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a seven-year high knocked sentiment on Wall Street. • The dollar hovered near a five-month high against a group of major currencies on Wednesday, as a surge in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 3 percent reignited a rally that had lost steam last week. • A solid rise in U.S. retail sales in April rocked a teetering U.S. Treasuries market on Tuesday as a wave of selling propelled the benchmark 10-year note's yield through a key technical support, sending it to a near seven-year high. • Oil prices fell, weighed down by ample supplies despite ongoing output cuts by producer cartel OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. • Gold prices recovered slightly early, after sliding to the lowest level this year in the previous session on surging U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar. 