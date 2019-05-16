Morning News Call - India, May 16

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. GMF: LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Arjen van Dijkhuizen, Chief Asia economist at ABN AMRO, will discuss the expected impact of the U.S.-China trade escalation on China and other Asian economies, how next central bank moves will likely impact markets and the fate of the USD versus Asian currencies at 12:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • SoftBank leads $200 million investment in Grofers Japan's SoftBank Group has led an investment round of more than $200 million in online grocery startup Grofers India through its Vision Fund, the New Delhi-based company said on Wednesday, upping competition in a hotly chased market in the country. • ANALYSIS-Next Indian government seen relying on RBI rate cuts to spur growth India's slowing economy will need a boost soon after the current election but budget stresses mean New Delhi probably has to rely on the central bank to provide it through more interest rate cuts, according to two senior finance ministry officials. • April trade deficit widens to $15.33 billion: trade ministry India's trade deficit widened to $15.33 billion in April from a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. • Jet Airways sinks after top executives quit Shares of Jet Airways fell on Wednesday, a day after its chief executive and two other senior executives stepped down, raising serious doubts over the revival of the debt-laden airline. • INSIGHT-In India election, a $14 software tool helps overcome WhatsApp controls WhatsApp clones and software tools that cost as little as $14 are helping Indian digital marketers and political activists bypass anti-spam restrictions set up by the world's most popular messaging app, Reuters has found. • Monsoon to hit India on June 6: weather office Monsoon rains are likely to enter India through the southern coast on June 6, the weather office said on Wednesday, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for the country's farm-dependant economy. GLOBAL TOP NEWS •U.S. blacklists China's Huawei as trade dispute clouds global outlook The Trump administration hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions on Wednesday, adding another incendiary element to the U.S.-China trade dispute just as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would visit China soon for more talks. •Trump to propose plan to make U.S. immigration more merit-based U.S. President Donald Trump will outline on Thursday a plan to harden border security and overhaul the legal immigration system to favor applicants who speak English, are well-educated and have job offers, senior administration officials said. •Rebels hope to kill off May's Brexit deal in "last-chance" vote Brexit-supporting rebels in British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party said on Wednesday they would vote down her European Union divorce deal when she brings it back to parliament next month. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) •SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were up 0.2% at 11,184.50. •The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after U.S. equities extended their gains, helping mitigate the impact from rising crude oil prices and a wider-than-expected trade deficit at home. •Indian government bonds are likely to trade lower in early session, tracking an overnight rise in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 7.36%-7.42% today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday as reports that U.S. President Donald Trump would hold off on imposing tariffs on imported cars and parts eased growth concerns even as economic data disappointed investors. • Asian shares steadied on news that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to delay tariffs on auto imports, providing much needed relief to markets hit by a flare-up in trade tensions and on weak U.S. and and Chinese economic data. • The euro was buoyant as trade concerns eased on expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay implementing tariffs on imported cars. • Treasury yields fell, with the two-year yield hitting its lowest in 15 months, after the United States reported that retail sales and industrial output declined in April, raising expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year. • Oil prices edged up to extend gains into a third straight session, as tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential disruptions to supply. • Gold prices marked time as an uptick in equities offset support from doubts over trade talks between the United States and China. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.26/70.29 May 15 -$162.66 mln $12.94 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38% Month-to-date -$265.77 mln -$32.19 mln Year-to-date $9.50 bln -$2.59 bln